For over half of South African workers, expanded access to sports betting and online gambling is increasingly being seen as a way to make ends meet. The trend is most pronounced among lower-income earners, particularly those making between 8,000 and 15,000 rand per month ($480 to $900). It reflects the growing financial strain facing many South Africans as the economy continues to struggle: GDP growth has stagnated in recent years, unemployment remains near the highest in the world, and the share of people taking out personal loans has increased by 10% since 2025.