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AIPAC opens its wallet

AIPAC opens its wallet
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonAugust 04, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Over the last few election cycles, AIPAC and its affiliated groups have become some of the biggest spenders in American politics. In 2026 alone, they have spent nearly as much as they did across the 2022 and 2024 election cycles combined, backing candidates they see as pro-Israel. But as a New York Times analysis noted, AIPAC’s campaign ads now rarely mention Israel. Instead, they focus on domestic issues that poll higher with voters, like the economy.

A Democratic Senate primary in Michigan today has put that trend in the spotlight. In the race, groups affiliated with AIPAC have spent a record $30 million supporting Rep. Haley Stevens over Abdul El-Sayed, who has called for the US to end military aid to Israel. Stevens, herself, rarely mentioned Israel on the campaign trail, despite having AIPAC’s backing.

us politicsmidtermsmichiganelectionsaipac

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