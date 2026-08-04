AIPAC opens its wallet

Over the last few election cycles, AIPAC and its affiliated groups have become some of the biggest spenders in American politics. In 2026 alone, they have spent nearly as much as they did across the 2022 and 2024 election cycles combined, backing candidates they see as pro-Israel. But as a New York Times analysis noted , AIPAC’s campaign ads now rarely mention Israel. Instead, they focus on domestic issues that poll higher with voters, like the economy.

A Democratic Senate primary in Michigan today has put that trend in the spotlight. In the race, groups affiliated with AIPAC have spent a record $30 million supporting Rep. Haley Stevens over Abdul El-Sayed, who has called for the US to end military aid to Israel. Stevens, herself, rarely mentioned Israel on the campaign trail, despite having AIPAC’s backing.