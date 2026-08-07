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School shooting in Thailand puts gun ownership in focus

School shooting in Thailand puts gun ownership in focus
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickAugust 07, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick
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A 14-year-old boy opened fire at a school outside Bangkok on Friday after killing his grandparents at their home, killing seven people and injuring 30 others before taking his own life. The attack has renewed scrutiny of Thailand’s high levels of gun ownership. Despite having strict gun laws, Thailand has a booming black market for firearms. There are roughly 15 guns per 100 residents, the highest in the region by far. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul quickly responded by vowing tougher gun-control legislation and a renewed crackdown on illegal weapons.

gun controlgun ownershipillegal weaponsschool shootingthailand

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