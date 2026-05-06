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Ukrainian drones go the distance

Ukrainian drones go the distance
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonMay 06, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Ukrainian drones are hitting targets deep inside Russia, reaching areas where once residents believed the war was too distant to touch them. For the city of Yekaterinburg, which saw residential buildings damaged by drones, the attack carries symbolic weight. The city lies in Ural Mountains and served as a base for the Soviet Union during World War II because it was considered out of range from attacks coming from Europe.

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