As demand for wine plummets, Chilean winemakers are betting they can boost sales by targeting young people. Think social media campaigns encouraging young wine lovers to “switch off their phones” and enjoy a glass of vino, as one ad campaign is framing it. It may be tough for these young sommeliers to turn this trend around, though. Alcohol consumption has been declining worldwide in recent years, in part because younger generations appear to be drinking less out of health concerns.
Hard Numbers
Hard number: Trouble in wine country
Make us preferred on Google
By Natalie JohnsonApril 29, 2026
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.