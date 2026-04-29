Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hard number: Trouble in wine country

Hard number: Trouble in wine country
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonApril 29, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

As demand for wine plummets, Chilean winemakers are betting they can boost sales by targeting young people. Think social media campaigns encouraging young wine lovers to “switch off their phones” and enjoy a glass of vino, as one ad campaign is framing it. It may be tough for these young sommeliers to turn this trend around, though. Alcohol consumption has been declining worldwide in recent years, in part because younger generations appear to be drinking less out of health concerns.

alcoholchile

Latest Videos

UAE to withdraw from OPECplay icon
ask ian

UAE to withdraw from OPEC

Trump's Cuba backlash could come from home
GZERO World Clips

Trump's Cuba backlash could come from home

US-Iran peace talks stall
Quick Take

US-Iran peace talks stall

Why Cuba won't be the next Venezuela
GZERO World Clips

Why Cuba won't be the next Venezuela

Cuba on the brink
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

Cuba on the brink

The Strait of Hormuz helpline
Puppet Regime

The Strait of Hormuz helpline

More For You

Hard number: A superyacht gets through Hormuz

Hard number: A superyacht gets through Hormuz
Natalie Johnson
While traffic through the Strait of Hormuz is at a standstill amid a double blockade by both the US and Iran, a ship owned by sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexei Mordashov managed to make it through. It’s not clear whether Iran granted the yacht permission to travel between Dubai, in the UAE, and the Omani capital Muscat. Nonetheless, its [...]

Hard Number: Black Republican exodus from the US House

Hard Number: Black Republican exodus from the US House
US Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida, Wesley Hunt of Texas, and John James of Michigan all decided to run for statewide office – although Hunt lost in the Texas Senate primary. US Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah is retiring after his state redrew district lines, making it difficult for him to retain his seat. Some Republicans, notably former House Speaker [...]

Hard Number: US holds up cash for Iraq

Hard Number: US holds up cash for Iraq
Iraq is caught in an ever-tightening vise. The US Treasury recently blocked the delivery of nearly half a billion dollars in US banknotes to Iraq’s central bank, proceeds from Iraqi oil sales that are held by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The US said it wants Iraq to dismantle Iranian proxies in the country, who claimed responsibility for [...]

Hard number: Iran war elevates Panama Canal costs

Hard number: Iran war elevates Panama Canal costs
Natalie Johnson
Costs for ships to pass through the Panama Canal have hit record highs as the Iran war imperils global oil shipping. According to data from Argus Media, daily auctions to cross the waterway have drawn five times as many bids than prior to the conflict. There’s also been a surge of US oil and fuel shipments through the canal, primarily coming from [...]