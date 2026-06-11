Length of Russia-Ukraine war surpasses World War I

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has outlasted what many thought would be the “war to end all wars.” For a conflict Vladimir Putin believed would end in Russian victory within weeks, the Ukraine war has stretched well past four years, and with no clear end in sight. The fight has been, at times, so grinding that Ukraine and Russian advances have lagged behind even the most stagnant of World War I’s battles. During Russia’s offensive on the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk, troops advanced at an average pace of 75 yards per day.