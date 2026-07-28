Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Tense elections in Kashmir, Netanyahu and Zelensky at the White House, AI-Bolsonaro turning heads in Brazil

People chant slogans as they walk during a protest and shutter-down strike called by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an alliance of civil society groups, in Neelum Valley, Pakistani Kashmir.

People chant slogans as they walk during a protest and shutter-down strike called by the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an alliance of civil society groups, in Neelum Valley, Pakistani Kashmir, June 21, 2026.

REUTERS/Naseer ud Din
By Farida Dowidar,
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

See Full Bio
Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
July 28, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

Contested elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Regional parliamentary elections began in the Pakistan-administered portion of Kashmir on Monday, but the first round of voting has been racked with violence. It's the latest flare-up in what’s been weeks of clashes in the region between police and protesters, who are organized by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), a civil rights group banned by Kashmir’s local government. At least 30 people have died in the violence since June. The focal point for the JAAC and its supporters is the 12 out of 45 assembly seats reserved for refugees who migrated from Indian-administered Kashmir to Pakistan. Protesters argue that this gives non-Kashmiri political parties leverage to influence local governments, while advocates of the measure say it gives displaced Kashmiris a voice in politics. Thousands of supporters of the JAAC have staged sit-ins, strikes, and demonstrations since last month.

Zelensky and Netanyahu visit Trump

Today will be one of the signature foreign policy days of Donald Trump’s second term, as the leaders of Ukraine and Israel visit him at the White House. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seeking more help to pressure a still-defiant Vladimir Putin into a ceasefire. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have been turning the tide on the front lines, using drones to strike deeper into Russia, and even suddenly winning over some prominent MAGA skeptics. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, arrives amid growing tensions with Trump. Israel’s leader, facing an increasingly uphill re-election campaign, seeks further decisive action with the US against Iran and its proxies, despite the unpopularity of the so-far inconclusive war among the US public. Also on the US-Israel agenda will be Washington’s broadening overtures to the new Syrian government, advanced weapons sales to Turkey, and the actual conditions underlying any US-Saudi nuclear deal.

Jair Bolsonaro can’t campaign for his son – but can his AI avatar?

An AI-generated video of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro shown at this past weekend’s Liberal Party national convention is causing a stir ahead of October’s presidential election. The video begins with a realistic-looking Bolsonaro stating that the video was created with AI, then goes on to endorse his son, Flávio Bolsonaro, who was officially confirmed as the right-wing Liberal Party’s candidate at the convention. The ruling Workers’ Party (PT) quickly filed legal complaints arguing that the video violates Brazil’s ban on the use of deepfakes in election campaigns and breaches the terms of Bolsonaro’s house arrest, which prohibit him from communicating political or electoral messages to the public. Some legal experts believe that the video does not violate the deepfake restrictions because it does not target another candidate, but the case still offers one of the first major legal tests of how AI can be used in political campaigns.

indiapakistanbrazilbolsonaronetanyahuisraelukraineukraine warzelenskykashmir

Latest Videos

The rise (and fall?) of Nigel Farageplay icon
GZERO World Clips

The rise (and fall?) of Nigel Farage

Why the US and Iran still can’t reach a deal
Quick Take

Why the US and Iran still can’t reach a deal

Lebanon wants Israel out. Israel wants Hezbollah disarmed. Can peace hold?
GZERO World Clips

Lebanon wants Israel out. Israel wants Hezbollah disarmed. Can peace hold?

​Israel, Hezbollah, and the battle for Lebanon’s future
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

​Israel, Hezbollah, and the battle for Lebanon’s future

How Hezbollah in Lebanon became Iran's most powerful proxy force
Ian Explains

How Hezbollah in Lebanon became Iran's most powerful proxy force

Can Hezbollah really be disarmed?
GZERO World Clips

Can Hezbollah really be disarmed?

More For You

Russia charges Telegram founder, Fujimori takes office in Peru, Uganda beats back Ebola

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016.

REUTERS/Albert Gea
Mixed signals from the Kremlin on TelegramRussia announced on Wednesday it charged the founder of Telegram, Russian-born Pavel Durov with facilitating terrorism for allegedly failing to remove information used to organize attacks inside the country. Earlier this year, Russia cracked down on the messaging app – slowing download speeds and blocking [...]

Opposition reorganizes in Turkey, Hundreds of thousands lose TPS in the US, Ukraine brings the war home to Russia

Ozgur Ozel speaks to the media after submitting an application to establish the so-called New Party, in Ankara, Turkey.

Turkish opposition leader Ozgur Ozel speaks to the media after submitting an application to establish the so-called New Party, in Ankara, Turkey, July 24, 2026.

REUTERS/Efekan Akyuz
“New Party” shakes up opposition in TurkeyTurkish opposition leader Özgür Özel launched a new political party on Friday to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s party, the AKP. Özel was previously ousted by a Turkish court as chairman of the CHP in a move critics saw as an attempt to weaken opposition. More than 90 former CHP lawmakers joined [...]

Trump tacks on addition to Saudi deal, Japan worries about nuclear liability, Modi responds to the cockroach infestation

​U.S. and Saudi flags flutter along a highway of Riyadh

U.S. and Saudi flags flutter along a highway of Riyadh, as pictured through the glass of a car, ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 12, 2025.

REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Trump adds Israel caveat to Saudi nuclear dealThe US president on Thursday said that the US-Saudi nuclear deal struck this week would be contingent on the Kingdom joining the Abraham Accords, a Trump-brokered 2020 pact that normalized ties between Israel and several powerful Arab countries. Saudi Arabia has in the past said it would only do that [...]

Saudis reach landmark nuclear deal with US, Zelensky ousts Ukraine’s military chief, India and Somalia object to WhatsApp change

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman stand in front of flags at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman pose for picture at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 18, 2025.

REUTERS/Jessica Koscielniak
US to help Saudi Arabia go nuclearDonald Trump has reportedly struck a deal to help the oil-rich Kingdom develop a civilian nuclear power industry. The deal could be worth billions of dollars for the US nuclear industry, but has raised fears of a nuclear arms race in the Middle East. That’s because the pact reportedly creates a pathway for Saudi [...]