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Trump revives election fraud claims, Le Pen says ‘non merci’ to Musk, Nicaragua gives Italy the boot

Donald Trump speaking during an address to the nation on July 16, 2026.

US President Donald Trump speaks about election security during an address to the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., US, July 16, 2026

SAUL LOEB/Pool via REUTERS
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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July 17, 2026
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Trump’s election claims add to a cloud of mistrust

The US president used a primetime address last night to argue America’s election system is broken and vulnerable to “rigging.” He pointed to documents he says show Chinese interference in the 2020 vote. But the evidence Trump offered, along with past assessments from the intelligence community, doesn’t support his broadest claims. While the material did highlight the well-documented interests of foreign governments in US elections, it stopped short of evidence of Chinese vote-tampering. Even so, the allegations, combined with claims of a “deep state” cover-up and references to Russia and even Venezuela, create a confusing picture that’s difficult for anyone to untangle. At a time when trust in US elections is at its lowest point in years, the president’s claims add to a cloud of uncertainty headed into the midterms and the 2028 presidential race. Whether they change minds may be less important than the fact that they undermine trust in the institutions that determine who wins and loses.

Le Pen shrugs at Musk’s endorsement

Elon Musk endorsed Marine Le Pen, French far-right party National Rally (RN) leader, on Wednesday, deeming her “France’s last hope,” but the RN is keeping both the comments and Musk at arm’s length. A spokesperson for the party said on Thursday that though he agrees with the statement, they’re uninterested in overseas endorsements. Meanwhile, other European far-right factions have welcomed Musk’s support, including Germany’s AfD and, at times, Britain’s Reform UK, which embraced Musk’s endorsement to amplify their reach. Yet for Le Pen, Musk’s support may not carry the same weight. The RN is already popular, and Le Pen is leading in the polls. In fact, Musk’s boost could have an undesired effect: some European politicians raised concerns that Musk’s personal politics play a role in X’s algorithms to boost right-wing candidates, and a spokesperson for the RN expressed fears that the endorsement would cause party critics to “wave the bogeyman of alleged algorithm manipulation.”

Nicaragua cuts ties with Italy over extradition row

In 1978, an Italian left-wing terrorist group kidnapped and later murdered center-right politician Aldo Moro, a former prime minister. The operation, which rocked the politics of Italy and Europe more broadly, was meant to scuttle plans for a grand bargain between Italy’s Communist Party and Moro’s Christian Democrats. One of the terror group’s members, Alessio Casimirri, fled afterward to Nicaragua, where he joined the left-wing Sandinista rebels who later took power. Casimirri, convicted by Italian courts of involvement in the Moro plot, settled down in the capital, Managua, married a local woman, and even opened a well-reviewed Italian restaurant. Rome, meanwhile, has long sought his extradition, despite the lack of a bilateral treaty with Nicaragua. Following fresh criticism from the Italian foreign ministry this week, Nicaragua announced it was cutting ties with Italy entirely.

trump marine le pen elon musk elections france nicaragua italy

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