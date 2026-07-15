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Spain-Gibraltar border comes crashing down, US and Iran enter shaky equilibrium, Mexico’s Sheinbaum finally challenges an ICE killing

The demolition of the border fence between Spain and Gibraltar in La Línea de la Concepción, on July 15, 2026.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo attend a ceremony marking the demolition of the border fence between Spain and Gibraltar in La Línea de la Concepción, on July 15, 2026.

Samuel Vega/JNA Press/Sipa USA
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from elections and international relations, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. He also reports on the cross-section between sports and geopolitics. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, as well as the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

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Farida Dowidar,
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
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July 15, 2026
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A physical border falls, a digital one rises

Some 118 years after it was installed, the border fence between Spain and the British overseas territory of Gibraltar fell on Tuesday, after the European Union and the United Kingdom clinched a long-awaited deal last year over how to manage the border in the wake of Brexit. But while one wall falls, another one rises. As part of the deal, those who cross the border are now subject to live facial recognition cameras, creating what amounts to a digital border. This system affects some 15,000 Spaniards who travel to and from Gibraltar for work each day. What’s more, those traveling to “the Rock” from outside the Schengen Zone (a border-free travel area of Europe) must hand over biometric data collected via photos and fingerprints. Much of the world, including the US, has also been expanding the use of this technology for those traveling both into and out of countries, prompting concerns over privacy.

Can the Gulf states avoid the Strait?

Iran and the US are exchanging strikes for the fifth day straight. The fighting is increasingly centered on the fate of the Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway that normally handles a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Neither Washington nor Tehran show signs of backing down, leading us to ask: if the two can’t reach a deal, what will become the new status quo in the region? Gulf nations are looking for alternative routes to export energy that bypass Hormuz. The United Arab Emirates is building a new port and terminal on the Gulf of Oman, Saudi Arabia is considering expanding its crude oil pipeline through the Red Sea, and Iraq is eyeing pipelines going through Jordan, Syria, and Turkey. For Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar – who are locked into the Persian Gulf – Hormuz remains their sole maritime path for exports, but for other Gulf nations, they may just reroute.

Sheinbaum files complaints in US courts after ICE killing

Mexico filed criminal complaints in US courts on Monday over the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals in ICE custody or operations since January 2025, including the killing of a man during a traffic stop in Houston last week. The complaints carry little legal weight on their own, but the move, led by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, marks the latest escalation in tensions between the neighbors. After the US charged nine current and former Mexican officials with alleged ties to the Sinaloa cartel in April, Sheinbaum refused to extradite them. All the while, the US declined to renew the USMCA, which underpins almost a trillion dollars in trade between the two countries. Does Sheinbaum have the political capital to balance between standing up to Trump and preserving the relationship with the US that Mexico is economically reliant on?

spain europe borders digital privacy mexico claudia sheinbaum us-iran relations facial recognition iran war united states iran immigration and customs enforcement gibraltar

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