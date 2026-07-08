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Russia set for Olympics return, Hamas dissolves its government in Gaza, Estonia’s drug problem persists despite defeating fentanyl

Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 8, 2016.

Flagbearer Sergey Tetyukhin of Russia arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on August 8, 2016.

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

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Farida Dowidar,
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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July 08, 2026
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Could Russia make an Olympic comeback?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) provisionally lifted its ban on Russia participating in the Olympic Games on Tuesday, one that it had imposed following the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The IOC said it didn’t want to hold Russian athletes “responsible for their government’s actions,” meaning they’ll be able to compete in the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. But why ease restrictions now? The committee said that Russia has relinquished control of regional sports organizations in occupied parts of Ukraine (though the tide had already been turning). The IOC still hasn’t decided whether Russian athletes can display their flag or colors, or even play its anthem. In practical terms, the decision allows Russians to compete in team sports at the Olympics – they had already been permitted to participate in individual events, just not under the Russian flag.

Hamas says it’ll dissolve its Gaza government

Hamas announced on Monday that it had dissolved its government in Gaza, and is preparing to hand over administrative power to a United Nations-backed committee. This is a crucial step in Israel and Hamas’ ceasefire deal, which was signed nine months ago but has since remained at a standstill over the implementation of its second stage – Hamas’ disarmament, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza, and the strip’s reconstruction. The Board of Peace, US President Donald Trump’s new committee with the mandate of rebuilding Gaza, responded to Hamas’ announcement and said any transfer of power must be paired with a weapons handover — something Hamas hasn’t shown any willingness to do. That leaves the ceasefire at a familiar impasse, but also puts the ball in Trump’s court. Given that Hamas seems unlikely to disarm, will Trump push to revive negotiations anyway, or will the peace process remain stuck at a stalemate?

Is technology making the war on drugs unwinnable?

Well before the fentanyl crisis came to the United States, the drug was killing thousands of people annually in Estonia. After a decades-long campaign, the tiny Baltic nation managed to stamp out the drug, only to find the void filled by newer synthetic narcotics, known as “nitazenes,” which are significantly more powerful. As the US tries to tackle their own fentanyl crises, the experience of Estonia offers a cautionary tale about two things. First, about the difficulty of winning a “war on drugs” without addressing the socioeconomic factors that drive demand for intoxication. And second, that technology has reached a point where mindbogglingly powerful synthetic drugs can now be designed and produced with terrifying ease – in part because they don’t face the constraints of climate, soil, or labor that apply to narcotics like marijuana, cocaine, or heroin.

russia hamas gaza board of peace israel hamas disarmament estonia fentanyl drug consumption drug deaths olympic games

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