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Sheinbaum’s political headache worsens, Unrest in Lebanon over latest ceasefire deal, Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions flare up, SCOTUS rulings due

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo at the National Palace in Mexico City, on June 25, 2026.

Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo during the welcoming ceremony for Felipe VI of Spain at the National Palace in Mexico City, on June 25, 2026.

Carlos Santiago/Alto Press via ZUMA Press
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

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Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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June 29, 2026
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Sheinbaum’s bind gets tougher

At least a dozen Mexican lawmakers – including members of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Morena party – have reportedly offered to be informants to the United States as part of Washington’s investigations into elected officials’ alleged collusion with cartels. Sheinbaum has denounced the investigations, using them as a rallying cry for her left-wing party. However, the Mexican leader doesn’t want to anger the White House for two main reasons: she wants to stave off a potential US strike on cartels, as a US hit on Mexican land will not go down well among the Mexican public, and to ensure that Washington maintains free trade (the US buys some 80% of all Mexico’s exports). Reports of lawmakers cooperating with investigators will only further increase Washington’s leverage over Sheinbaum, meaning she might have to sacrifice her standing with her own party to retain good relations with the White House.

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal hasn’t gone down well with Hezbollah

The latest ceasefire agreement, signed on Friday, commits Lebanon to disarming the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah. Under the terms of the deal, Israeli forces would then exit southern Lebanon. There’s just one problem: Hezbollah, as you might imagine, rejects the agreement. The speaker of the Lebanese Parliament – a top political ally of the group – even said on Saturday it was an “incitement to civil war.” An all-out civil conflict remains a remote possibility – neither the Lebanese government nor Hezbollah wants a head-to-head collision with the other – but there are growing signs of unrest, as Hezbollah supporters blocked major roads in Beirut on Friday to protest the agreement. We’ll be watching closely for the militant group’s next move.

Pakistan-Afghanistan violence escalates again as talks stall

On Sunday, Pakistan launched deadly airstrikes near the countries’ 1,600-mile shared border, in retaliation for an attack on Pakistani paramilitaries on Saturday. There’s a dispute over the nature of the deaths: the Afghan Taliban said the airstrikes killed at least 36 civilians, while Islamabad said it killed 32 militants. Violence has been ticking up in recent weeks, shattering a relative period of calm between the two neighbors who’ve been fighting since late February. Pakistan accuses the Taliban of harboring members of the Pakistani Taliban, which has carried out attacks on Pakistani police and security forces in recent years – the Afghan Taliban denies these charges, but has privately acknowledged that some Afghan militants have joined the group. The latest violence heightens the risk of further escalation as the Chinese-led peace talks stall.

Bonus watching: A big week for the US Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is set to make several high-stakes decisions in the final week of its term. Birthright citizenship, campaign finance laws, and whether transgender girls and women can play on female sports teams in public school and college are all left on the docket. One major ruling was delivered on Monday morning: the Court blocked the Trump administration from firing a sitting Federal Reserve governor, Lisa Cook, while allowing the firing of a Federal Trade Commission member without cause. The decision gives the White House greater control of independent agencies – just not the central bank

sheinbaum morena us-mexico relations lebanon israel-hezbollah war hezbollah israel pakistan-afghanistan conflict pakistan afghanistan taliban mexico

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