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Moscow is desperate for fuel, Bolsonaro Jr. seeks boost among female voters, Germany’s Merz goes for broke on the economy

​Smoke rises from an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack, in Moscow, Russia, on June 18, 2026.

Smoke rises from an oil refinery following a Ukrainian drone attack in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Moscow, Russia, on June 18, 2026.

SOCIAL MEDIA/via REUTERS
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz

Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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July 02, 2026
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With refiners ablaze, Russia is now importing fuel from India

Yes, you read that correctly: Russia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters and a huge supplier of crude to India, is now buying fuel from its Soviet-era ally. The reason? Ukraine’s widening barrage of drone and missile strikes on Russian petrochemicals facilities has knocked out nearly 30% of domestic refining capacity, forcing the Kremlin to buy fuel from India’s refiners. In a sign that the issue is becoming a political challenge, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the fuel shortages at a time of year when demand is high – lines have appeared at gas stations across the country. In a possible sign of deepening desperation, Russia pummeled Kyiv with airstrikes last night, killing at least 20 people.

Family drama shakes up Brazil’s presidential race

Brazil’s election season just got its own telenovela starring a very unhappy step‑mom: Michelle Bolsonaro, former first lady and step‑mother to presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro. This week she resigned from her post as head of the women’s wing of Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party. The move came just days after she posted a thirty‑minute video blasting him over disagreements on electoral strategy in northern Brazil. Michelle had been a key figure in helping the Liberal Party expand its appeal among women and evangelical voters during her husband Jair Bolsonaro’s stunning 2019 victory. Flávio is currently trailing President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in polls, and is 18 points behind among women in a hypothetical runoff vote. Michelle and Flávio claim they have resolved their disagreement, but stay tuned for the next episodes of this drama as the October election approaches.

Germany’s Merz unveils huge reform package

With his popularity in freefall, Germany’s economy in the doldrums, and far-right parties surging ahead in the polls, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has unveiled the country’s most significant economic reform program in years. The package would slash taxes for low- and middle-income families, raise the pension age, trim sick leave, ease companies’ ability to hire and fire, and digitize a huge swathe of the government bureaucracy. The package is meant to boost growth and competitiveness at a time when Europe’s largest economy is struggling with stiff competition from China, rising energy costs due to the wars in Ukraine and Iran, and higher US tariffs. Merz’s unwieldy, constantly-squabbling coalition government is deeply unpopular – not long ago, rumors swirled that Merz could lose his job. Will these reforms, which contain painful measures but promise to deliver longer term growth, right the ship fast enough?

putin russian oil india flavio bolsonaro brazil female voters friedrich merz germany german economy russia

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Protesters hold flamingo-shaped placards and a large representation of a flamingo as they demonstrate against the government, in Tirana, Albania, on June 22, 2026.​

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