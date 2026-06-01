Colombian election heads to a runoff, Ethiopia to hold elections amid more Tigray unrest, Germany's Merz in a tight spot

Right-wing populist, leftist leader advance to Colombian presidential runoff

Far-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella won the first round of Colombia’s presidential election yesterday with 43.7%, besting left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda, who finished with 40.9%. Because neither cleared the 50% threshold, the two will lock horns in a head-to-head runoff on June 21 to decide who will succeed the country’s first left-wing leader, Gustavo Petro. Until a few weeks ago, de la Espriella had been expected to finish third (and thus miss the runoff), but his sharp focus on security amid the country’s surging levels of violence , as well as his online theatrics — which helped him gain a far larger social media following than his rivals — propelled him to a first-round win. He’s now well-positioned to help Latin America’s right maintain its winning streak . Expect a heated three weeks ahead: Cepeda questioned the first-round results, while Petro outright rejected them.

As unrest grows, not all Ethiopians will have a say in today’s election

Voters in Ethiopia head to the polls today, though many in Africa’s second-most populous country will be barred from participating. With unrest still simmering in the northern region of Tigray – the center of a two‑year civil war that ended in 2022 and left an estimated 600,000 people dead – the government has canceled voting in the area, citing “unfavorable conditions.” Critics argue that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, widely predicted to win, is using this election to tighten his hold on national politics, calling it one of the least competitive in the country’s history. Abiy was once celebrated internationally: he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for ending Ethiopia’s long standoff with Eritrea. But his reputation has suffered after the military offensive in Tigray and his oppression of regional political parties and journalists. Today’s vote could continue to deepen regional tensions and unrest.

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