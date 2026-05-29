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India’s Gen Z “cockroach” movement runs wild, Netanyahu orders wider Israeli control of Gaza, Brazilian crime orgs seek drone expertise from Ukraine

A young girl overlooking the logo of the Cockroach Janata Party on a television

A youngster watches videos of the Cockroach Janata Party on YouTube in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on May 22, 2026.

Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto
By Alex Kliment,
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
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Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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May 29, 2026
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India’s disgruntled youth are becoming cockroaches

A Kafkaesque political metamorphosis is unfolding across India as millions of disaffected Gen Z’ers are turning into cockroaches – that is, members of the new Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The party, an online protest movement created by a 30-year old recent graduate from Boston University, was inspired by India’s Chief Justice Surya Kant, who called jobless young people “cockroaches.” It has swiftly amassed tens of millions of followers on Instagram and more than a million registered members, drawing support from young, educated Indians struggling to find work even as the country’s GDP surges ahead. The government has tried to stamp out the infestation, even ordering X to block the CJP handle on national security grounds. But, true to form, roaches are hard to kill – the party simply created a new account that remains active. Analysts say the party won’t have a direct political impact unless it builds an offline presence, but its emergence signals a deep youth frustration that India’s traditional parties ignore at their peril.

Netanyahu further squeezes Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the Israeli military to expand its control of Gaza to 70% of the tiny enclave, he announced Thursday. This is up from the 53% that it held under the terms of the ceasefire agreement that it reached with the militant group Hamas back in October, thereby breaching the deal. Hamas accused Israel of breaking the agreement, but the war hasn’t restarted. In further expanding its control, Israel will force the 2 million Palestinians who live in Gaza to live in an increasingly confined space, since they have been told not to approach the Israeli portion of the land. Does the PM ultimately want to annex the land? He didn’t deny that this could be his eventual goal when asked about it on Thursday, but his most immediate goal is disarming Hamas – another condition of the ceasefire deal.

Brazilian crime orgs allegedly take notes from Ukrainian drone operators

Suspected members of a Brazilian organized crime group have allegedly been traveling to Ukraine to study advanced drone techniques, police told news outlets this week. The “Comando Vermelho” – the Red Command – is the latest group, along with the US and Gulf states, hoping to learn from Ukrainian drone operators, who have become experts in drone warfare since Russia’s full-scale invasion four years ago. The Comando Vermelho also isn’t the only non-state actor interested in drones: there are more than 65 non-state actors known to possess drone arsenals, and that number is expected to rise as drone technology becomes cheaper and more accessible. Just last year, the Brazilian group used drones for the first time to counter police raids in Rio de Janeiro, joining other criminal organizations in the region who are incorporating drones into their weapons arsenals.

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