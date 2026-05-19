Bolivian labor protests get fiery, US-Iran deal looks increasingly unlikely, Trump critic faces Republican primary challenger

Labor unions bring La Paz to a halt

Protests and unrest have gripped the Bolivian capital of La Paz for the past two weeks, culminating in clashes between demonstrators and police on Monday. What began with the national labor union demanding a 20% wage increase quickly grew as other unions joined in, citing rising fuel costs and unsafe working conditions. Many of these groups are supporters of former president Evo Morales, and have now called for the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz, who took office just six months ago as Bolivia’s first conservative leader in two decades. The protests have brought much of the city to a halt - major roads are blocked, and nearly 5,000 trucks are stranded on highways costing businesses around the city nearly $50 million per day. Bolivia is already facing its worst economic crisis in 40 years, and while the government has acknowledged grievances with some of the unions, it is unlikely to meet the protesters’ demands in full.

Trump says he called off fresh Iran strikes

US President Donald Trump said yesterday he had scrapped strikes on Iran after Gulf Arab leaders told him a deal to end the conflict was close. Gulf officials say they were unaware of a planned strike. Iran on Tuesday sent a fresh proposal demanding an end to hostilities in Iran and Lebanon, the withdrawal of US troops, and the payment of war reparations. Trump last week decried a similar proposal as “garbage,” but now faces tough options. Hormuz-induced inflation is only growing, while none of the original war aims – regime change or curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions – has so far been met. It’s unclear whether renewed airstrikes would meaningfully soften Tehran’s position at this point, but they could provoke a fresh round of severe Iranian retaliation against Washington’s war-weary Gulf allies. Iran, for its part, is keen to preserve its wartime leverage over the Strait without courting a fresh round of potentially punishing air strikes. The shaky ceasefire seems untenable for long, but neither side looks keen on another likely inconclusive round of war.

Can a Republican best Trump from the right?

Tuesday’s latest round of US primary elections brings yet another contest for President Trump as he seeks to purge the Republican Party of those who have publicly disagreed with him. After successfully ousting Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy – who voted to impeach the US leader in 2021 – in Saturday’s primary, Trump now has his eye on GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Massie has criticized Trump over his handling of the Epstein files, but has also positioned himself to the right of the president on Israel funding and the burgeoning national debt. His campaign, though, has highlighted his areas of agreement with Trump, such as on voter ID and immigration policy. Former NAVY Seal Ed Gallrein, whom Trump endorsed, is challenging Massie in what has become the most expensive US House primary in history. However, in a state renowned for electing a hodgepodge group of politicians, could Massie cling on?