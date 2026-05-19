Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Bolivian labor protests get fiery, US-Iran deal looks increasingly unlikely, Trump critic faces Republican primary challenger

A protestor throws a tear gas canister back towards the police

A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back towards the police during a march calling for the resignation of Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz, as the country's economic and fuel crisis worsens due to a shortage of U.S. dollars and falling domestic energy production, in La Paz, Bolivia May 18, 2026.

REUTERS/Claudia Morales
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
May 19, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

Labor unions bring La Paz to a halt

Protests and unrest have gripped the Bolivian capital of La Paz for the past two weeks, culminating in clashes between demonstrators and police on Monday. What began with the national labor union demanding a 20% wage increase quickly grew as other unions joined in, citing rising fuel costs and unsafe working conditions. Many of these groups are supporters of former president Evo Morales, and have now called for the resignation of President Rodrigo Paz, who took office just six months ago as Bolivia’s first conservative leader in two decades. The protests have brought much of the city to a halt - major roads are blocked, and nearly 5,000 trucks are stranded on highways costing businesses around the city nearly $50 million per day. Bolivia is already facing its worst economic crisis in 40 years, and while the government has acknowledged grievances with some of the unions, it is unlikely to meet the protesters’ demands in full.

Trump says he called off fresh Iran strikes

US President Donald Trump said yesterday he had scrapped strikes on Iran after Gulf Arab leaders told him a deal to end the conflict was close. Gulf officials say they were unaware of a planned strike. Iran on Tuesday sent a fresh proposal demanding an end to hostilities in Iran and Lebanon, the withdrawal of US troops, and the payment of war reparations. Trump last week decried a similar proposal as “garbage,” but now faces tough options. Hormuz-induced inflation is only growing, while none of the original war aims – regime change or curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions – has so far been met. It’s unclear whether renewed airstrikes would meaningfully soften Tehran’s position at this point, but they could provoke a fresh round of severe Iranian retaliation against Washington’s war-weary Gulf allies. Iran, for its part, is keen to preserve its wartime leverage over the Strait without courting a fresh round of potentially punishing air strikes. The shaky ceasefire seems untenable for long, but neither side looks keen on another likely inconclusive round of war.

Can a Republican best Trump from the right?

Tuesday’s latest round of US primary elections brings yet another contest for President Trump as he seeks to purge the Republican Party of those who have publicly disagreed with him. After successfully ousting Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy – who voted to impeach the US leader in 2021 – in Saturday’s primary, Trump now has his eye on GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky. Massie has criticized Trump over his handling of the Epstein files, but has also positioned himself to the right of the president on Israel funding and the burgeoning national debt. His campaign, though, has highlighted his areas of agreement with Trump, such as on voter ID and immigration policy. Former NAVY Seal Ed Gallrein, whom Trump endorsed, is challenging Massie in what has become the most expensive US House primary in history. However, in a state renowned for electing a hodgepodge group of politicians, could Massie cling on?

Kentucky is one of six states holding primaries today – there will also be votes in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.
boliviatrumpwhat we're watchingiranrepublicansbill cassidystrait of hormuzprotest

Latest Videos

Trump flip flops on Iran threatsplay icon
ask ian

Trump flip flops on Iran threats

A "Mexican standoff" in Hormuz?
GZERO World Clips

A "Mexican standoff" in Hormuz?

Drone warfare shifts the Ukraine-Russia battlefield
Quick Take

Drone warfare shifts the Ukraine-Russia battlefield

The Iran war's global fallout (so far)
GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

The Iran war's global fallout (so far)

Why Trump can't find the exit ramp in Iran
Ian Explains

Why Trump can't find the exit ramp in Iran

Why the US-China summit changed very little
Quick Take

Why the US-China summit changed very little

More For You

Latest Ebola outbreak prompts WHO declaration, Taiwan urges US to continue arms supplies, Spain’s Socialists suffer in Andalusia

People at a hospital wearing masks amid an Ebola outbreak

People at Bunia General Referral Hospital, following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.

REUTERS/Victoire Mukenge
World Health Organization declares global health emergencyOn Saturday, the World Health Organization declared the current epidemic of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda “a public health emergency of international concern,” but said it does not meet the criteria for a pandemic. The latest outbreak has killed over 100 [...]

CIA director goes to fuel-starved Cuba, Czech-German clash over “Sudeten” Congress, Rough week for LatAm’s right

CIA Director John Ratcliffe meets with Cuban officials

CIA Director John Ratcliffe attends a meeting with Cuban officials at a location given as Havana, Cuba in this image released May 14, 2026.

CIA via X/Handout via REUTERS
Cuba has run out of fuel, and the CIA director is there for it.US spy chief John Ratcliffe traveled to Havana yesterday just hours after the communist-run island said it had run out of fuel due to the ongoing US energy blockade. Ratcliffe, the highest ranking Trump administration official to visit, went to reiterate his boss’s vision of a “deal”: [...]

Xi presses Trump on Taiwan stance, Starmer’s ally hangs him out to dry, Russia launches largest aerial attack on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping talking in Beijing, China.

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Pool via REUTERS
Xi warns Trump on Taiwan despite friendly start to meetingsUS President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday exchanged friendly toasts and reiterations of commitment on the first day of a Beijing summit flush with pageantry. The friendly tone suggests that both sides hope to maintain the current status quo of fragile detente in a [...]

Trump lands in China before Xi summit, Impeachment and a failed arrest rock Philippine politics, Ghana evacuates nationals from South Africa

US President Trump arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport

US President Donald Trump arrives aboard Air Force One at Beijing Capital International Airport during his visit to the country, in Beijing, China, May 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Evan Vucci
Trump touches down in Beijing ahead of Xi meetingWhen US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last met in October, the main topics – as they were in prior meetings – were trade, trade, and trade. When the two leaders meet again tomorrow, it won’t be the only issue this time, as Taiwan and the Iran war are also set to form part [...]