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Ian Bremmer takes a look at the week's top stories in geopolitics.

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Trump flip flops on Iran threatsplay icon

Trump flip flops on Iran threats

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In his latest “ask ian," Ian Bremmer examines US–Iran tensions, as President Trump signals possible military strikes but repeatedly pulls back amid regional pressure and limited strategic options.

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