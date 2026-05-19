Trump flip flops on Iran threats

Ian notes that Trump has issued several ultimatums on Iran while backing down "every time because his military options are not great.” The result, he argues, is a cycle of pressure without resolution, keeping the region on edge.

Ian says that the “least worst outcome” for Trump would be to “declare victory and get out,” but warns that the longer the war drags on, the harder that exit becomes.

With many Americans opposing the war, Ian concludes that “every day this goes on, it’s a bigger disaster on Trump’s watch,” underscoring the growing political and geopolitical costs.