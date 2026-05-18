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Latest Ebola outbreak prompts WHO declaration, Taiwan urges US to continue arms supplies, Spain’s Socialists suffer in Andalusia

People at a hospital wearing masks amid an Ebola outbreak

People at Bunia General Referral Hospital, following confirmation of an Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain in Bunia, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 16, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone.

REUTERS/Victoire Mukenge
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
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May 18, 2026
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World Health Organization declares global health emergency

On Saturday, the World Health Organization declared the current epidemic of Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda “a public health emergency of international concern,” but said it does not meet the criteria for a pandemic. The latest outbreak has killed over 100 people, and at least 330 are suspected to have the virus. Six Americans have reportedly been exposed to Ebola within the DRC. Past strains of the virus have mostly affected sub-Saharan Africa, but the current one, known as Bundibugyo, could be difficult to contain as there is no targeted vaccine nor treatment, and fewer field tests are available. Experts believe that the Trump administration’s decision to exit the WHO and cut funding for the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which previously helped to contain outbreaks, will also complicate the response to this latest epidemic.

Trump hands Beijing a small win by delaying arms deal

Right after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Friday that he is delaying a decision on a $14 billion arms deal with Taiwan. In the same interview, Trump emphasized that he is “not looking to have someone go independent,” which prompted Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te to reaffirm that Taiwan already considers itself a sovereign nation. Even a small delay is seen as a win for China. Although the US does not officially recognize Taiwan as independent, previous American leaders have maintained informal relations with the island through a policy known as “strategic ambiguity,” and some view Trump’s remarks as departing from the usual approach. Trump also said he would use the weapons sales as a “negotiating chip” with China. He and Xi are expected to meet again in September.

Spain’s Socialist Party suffers worst election result in country’s largest region

Andalusia is famed among tourists for its beautiful beaches, but within Spanish politics it has also become something of a bellwether state. Sunday’s regional election brought an historic loss for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s Socialist party, which claimed just 28 of 109 seats, suggesting a significant challenge to retain power at the national level. The result comes as Sanchez faces a backlash over corruption scandals relating to his family and political allies, as well as criticism from the right over his welcoming immigration policy. Meanwhile, the center-right Popular Party (PP) lost its majority, meaning it will have to rely on the far-right Vox party to form a coalition (it’s been a similar story in three other regional elections this year). The next national election will take place no later than August 2027.

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