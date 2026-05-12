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Geopolitics infiltrates Eurovision, South Africa’s Ramaphosa could face the music, Zelensky’s former chief of staff faces accusations of corruption

​Noam Bettan from Israel with the song "Michelle" during rehearsals for the first Eurovision semi-final on May 12, 2026. in the Stadthalle.

Noam Bettan from Israel with the song "Michelle" are on stage at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) during rehearsals for the first semi-final on May 12, 2026, in the Stadthalle.

Jens Büttner/dpa via Reuters Connect
By Hélène Estèves,
Hélène Estèves
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Zac Weisz
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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May 12, 2026
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Even Eurovision cannot escape geopolitics

The world's most-watched live music event kicks off today in Vienna under the theme “United by Music.” Yet the 70th Eurovision Song Contest is facing the largest boycott in its history over Israel's participation. Five countries said they wouldn’t compete, citing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, while Slovenia, Ireland, and Spain will not even air the event. It wouldn’t be the first time a country has been banned from Eurovision; In 2022, the contest's organizer blocked Russia from competing over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying its presence would “bring the competition into disrepute.” Critics say the same logic should apply to Israel, while others say the two aren’t comparable. The event will unfold as planned with Israel competing, but this year's protest could strike a discordant note that lingers long after the final encore.

South Africa’s constitutional court opens door to Ramaphosa impeachment vote

President Cyril Ramaphosa is once again facing calls to resign after the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that a probe over how he obtained an estimated $4 million of foreign currency reserves should continue. The court’s decision also reopens the door to an impeachment vote over Ramaphosa, who had avoided one over the same issue back in 2022. The scandal first emerged when, in 2020, thieves stole large amounts of cash – held in foreign currency – from a sofa on Ramaphosa’s game reserve, raising questions over how the president obtained the money. Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing. However, the incident has roiled his presidency, as he came to power in 2018 on a pledge to end corruption that had tainted his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, and their African National Congress party. Its reemergence won’t be welcome news for the incumbent leader.

Zelensky’s former right-hand man accused in corruption probe

Andriy Yermak, the former chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been accused of corruption and money laundering in a multi-million-dollar scandal that’s rocked Ukraine’s top brass. The official report from the country’s corruption watchdog did not directly refer to Yermak, and today's move is a step short of formal charges. But they come months after Yermak resigned, following a search of his apartment in connection with an embezzlement investigation involving Ukraine’s state-owned energy giant, Energoatom. The fallout from the largest scandal to hit Zelensky’s administration has been wide, prompting resignations from Zelensky’s inner circle. But could they also impact Ukraine’s support from its European allies? Despite ongoing efforts to combat corruption, Ukraine continues to rank low on international corruption indexes. The newest chapter of the scandal may provide fodder to European skeptics of Ukraine aid in Germany, Slovakia, and perhaps even Hungary.

eurovisionrussiaukrainewhat we're watchingsouth africaramaphosaimpeachmentzelensky

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