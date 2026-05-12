Geopolitics infiltrates Eurovision, South Africa’s Ramaphosa could face the music, Zelensky’s former chief of staff faces accusations of corruption

Even Eurovision cannot escape geopolitics

The world's most-watched live music event kicks off today in Vienna under the theme “United by Music.” Yet the 70th Eurovision Song Contest is facing the largest boycott in its history over Israel's participation. Five countries said they wouldn’t compete, citing Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, while Slovenia, Ireland, and Spain will not even air the event. It wouldn’t be the first time a country has been banned from Eurovision; In 2022, the contest's organizer blocked Russia from competing over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, saying its presence would “bring the competition into disrepute.” Critics say the same logic should apply to Israel, while others say the two aren’t comparable. The event will unfold as planned with Israel competing, but this year's protest could strike a discordant note that lingers long after the final encore.

South Africa’s constitutional court opens door to Ramaphosa impeachment vote

President Cyril Ramaphosa is once again facing calls to resign after the Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that a probe over how he obtained an estimated $4 million of foreign currency reserves should continue. The court’s decision also reopens the door to an impeachment vote over Ramaphosa, who had avoided one over the same issue back in 2022. The scandal first emerged when, in 2020, thieves stole large amounts of cash – held in foreign currency – from a sofa on Ramaphosa’s game reserve, raising questions over how the president obtained the money. Ramaphosa has denied wrongdoing. However, the incident has roiled his presidency, as he came to power in 2018 on a pledge to end corruption that had tainted his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, and their African National Congress party. Its reemergence won’t be welcome news for the incumbent leader.

Zelensky’s former right-hand man accused in corruption probe