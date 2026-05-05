Modi wins in opposition stronghold, Guyana and Venezuela try to settle border dispute, Trump considers vetting AI models

India’s Modi consolidates grip after historic state election win
Venezuela and Guyana are back in court over border dispute
Trump administration weighs a hands-on approach to AI
The Trump administration is considering vetting artificial intelligence models before they’re released to the public, according to The New York Times. The effort to boost oversight would mark a sharp reversal from the administration’s laissez-faire approach toward Silicon Valley. So what changed? As we noted recently, Anthropic’s powerful new Mythos model may have been the catalyst. Designed to identify software vulnerabilities, the model rang global alarms over its ability to exploit those same cybersecurity weaknesses, prompting Anthropic to release it only to a small group of companies. The administration has since sought access to Mythos following its announcement, and reportedly wants to avoid potential political fallout should an AI-powered cyberattack occur. The vetting process may not be an idea that AI companies will necessarily oppose. While the Times notes companies don’t agree on what regulation should look like, they may find it easier to work with the administration than against it — so long as the White House doesn’t slow the rollout of their models.