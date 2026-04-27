US-Iran peace talks stall

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Quick Take

Ian Bremmer, political scientist and president of Eurasia Group and GZERO Media, shares insights on global political events.

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In his latest Quick Take, Ian Bremmer warns the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is deepening into a prolonged global crisis, with rising economic and geopolitical costs and little sign of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

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