You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - May 1, 2026

Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.

After drug kingpin Pablo Escobar was killed in 1993, his hippos were left to roam free. A last-minute rescue offer to house 80 of their descendants came from a rather glamorous source. Who offered to take in the hippos?

A) A Saudi prince, who wanted them for his show and tell

B) Anant Ambani , a scion of Asia's richest family, who offered refuge at his wildlife sanctuary

, a scion of Asia's richest family, who offered refuge at his wildlife sanctuary C) A consortium of European zoos that launched a "Hippos Without Borders" campaign

Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!