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Mali’s wretched security crisis gets worse, Israel’s opposition leaders join forces in bid to oust Netanyahu, Romania’s PM on the brink

Malian soldiers stand near a truck during a patrol following the attack on Mali's main military base in Kati, Mali, on April 27, 2026.

Malian soldiers stand near a truck during a patrol following the attack on Mali's main military base in Kati, Mali, on April 27, 2026.

REUTERS/Stringer
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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April 27, 2026
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Killing of Mali’s defense minister exacerbates its security crisis

Jihadist insurgents and Tuareg secessionists assassinated Mali’s Defense Minister Sadio Camara at his home in Kati during coordinated attacks across the West African country on Saturday, as the junta faces yet another major challenge amid the 14-year-long nationwide security crisis. Camara was the architect of the ruling junta’s strategy toward rebel groups since coming to power in 2021. The rebels appear to be gaining ground, as they claimed to have seized full control of the northern town of Kidal on Sunday following the withdrawal of the government-backed Russian Africa Corps – the town has been a separatist stronghold. Mali’s security situation has been deteriorating for months, with the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam al-Muslimin, the jihadist group that has pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda, surrounding the capital Bamako late last year and blocking the supply of oil ever since. The Russian-backed junta’s position, it appears, is only getting more precarious.

Israeli opposition joins forces again in effort to topple Netanyahu

Aiming to finally end the career of Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid – both former PMs – announced Sunday they’re once again joining their respective right-wing and centrist parties together ahead of parliamentary elections later this year. They did so back in 2021, with mixed results: they won the election that year, but their coalition, which included the Islamist party Ra’am, fell apart 18 months later. When announcing the effort, Bennett – who will lead the coalition – spoke of the need for unity while citing the recent defeat of Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s long-time leader, as a cause for hope. While frustrations are growing in Israel over Benjamin Netanyahu’s governance, amid wars with Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, polls still suggest that this Bennett-Lapid coalition doesn’t have enough support to win a majority.

Romania hit with new political turmoil

Talk about strange bedfellows… Romania’s Social Democrats, the largest party in the current four-way governing coalition, have united with the far-right opposition to force a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan as early as tomorrow. At issue? Bolojan’s bid to impose austerity measures in order to shrink Romania’s staggering budget deficit, the largest in the European Union. Brussels has already warned that the deficit could imperil billions of euros in EU financial assistance programs. The upheaval comes as Romania’s economy grinds to a halt and inflation soars. The far-right opposition party in question, Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), currently tops opinion polls and is eager to force Romania into fresh elections. The AUR candidate won the first round of the 2024 presidential election, but his victory was controversially nullified over claims he had received assistance from Russia and violated campaign finance rules.
west africainsurgencyjnimtuareg secessionistsisraelyair lapidnaftali bennettnetanromanian politicsromaniailie bolojanmali

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