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Iran war forces European interest rate cut, SpaceX to go public tomorrow, Investigators seek Ebola’s patient zero

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde on a podium speaking to reporters

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's meeting, in Frankfurt, Germany June 11, 2026.

REUTERS/Heiko Becker
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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June 11, 2026
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European bank hikes interest rates as Iran war hits prices

The European Central Bank became the first G7 central bank today to raise interest rates to counter the economic fallout from inflation induced by the war in Iran. In its first rate hike since 2023, the central bank raised interest rates by a quarter point to 2.25%. Higher prices are pushing up inflation worldwide, and they’re unlikely to subside any time soon. Even if the Strait of Hormuz does reopen soon – which seems unlikely given the renewed strikes this week between the US and Iran, as well as US President Donald Trump’s escalating threatsexperts say price pressures will persist through to 2027. With the Bank of Japan expected to follow the ECB’s lead by raising rates this month, questions arise as to whether the US Federal Reserve will feel the pressure as well.

Who wants to be a trillionaire?

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to go public tomorrow in what is expected to be the largest initial public offering in history. The tech and space firm has said its shares should trade at $135 each, which would value the firm at $1.77 trillion – enough to make Musk the first trillionaire. The numbers are astonishing, and out of sync with other share prices: its price-to-earnings ratio is 93.7, whereas the average for the S&P 500 is below 30. And yet, demand for SpaceX shares appears high, as investors are bullish on both artificial intelligence and Musk himself. We won’t be the only ones watching closely when it goes public tomorrow: Anthropic and OpenAI, two other AI leaders who also recently filed to go public, will have their eyes peeled.

A dead pastor, a cracked coffin, a strange fire: the hunt for Ebola patient zero.

How did the current Ebola outbreak in central Africa, one of the deadliest in recent memory, begin? Epidemiologists are zeroing in on the funeral of a Congolese pastor who died in February. After his coffin cracked under the weight of relatives sitting atop it during the journey to the burial, his body was transferred to another casket. Within days of the funeral, dozens of attendees fell fatally ill with the disease. Complicating matters: his body was never tested for Ebola, and the original coffin was mysteriously set ablaze amid fears that it was cursed. Investigators are rushing to find the origin of this Ebola strain, which kills up to 50% of those it infects and has no cure. Experts say it’s unlikely a vaccine would be ready before the end of the year

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