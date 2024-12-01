Former Israeli defense minister accuses government of war crimes; UNWRA pauses aid

Former Israeli Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon on Sunday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s government of committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in Gaza. Yaalon, who served under Netanyahu from 2013-16, but has criticized him ever since, claimed that far-right members of the cabinet aim to displace Palestinians in northern Gaza to re-establish Jewish settlements. He also told the Reshet Bet radio station that IDF commanders reached out to him “expressing fear about what’s happening there.”

Yaalon’s statements were quickly condemned by Netanyahu allies as “slanderous lies.” But they come at a sensitive time, following the International Criminal Court’s recent issuing of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense chief Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Gallant called Yaalon’s statements “a lie that aids our enemy and harms Israel,” and said the Israeli military “acted according to the highest standards that can be applied in the complex and difficult war that was imposed on us.”