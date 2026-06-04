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Israel and Lebanon agree to renew ceasefire, US lawmakers check Trump’s war powers, and Africa’s got game (literally)

​Smoke billows from southern Lebanon

Smoke billows from southern Lebanon, following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon, June 4, 2026.

REUTERS/Stringer
By Natalie Johnson,
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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June 04, 2026
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The Lebanon ceasefire that isn’t

Lebanon and Israel agreed to a new ceasefire on Wednesday, but there’s just one (ongoing) problem: Israel isn’t fighting “Lebanon.” Rather, it’s fighting the Iran-backed Lebanese militants of Hezbollah, who are beyond the Lebanese military’s control and who have rejected the ceasefire because it would require them to evacuate much of south Lebanon. This directly undermines prospects for a US-Iran accord, because Tehran has made a complete Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire a requirement of any wider agreement with Washington. US President Donald Trump, for his part, has lowered the bar for what a ceasefire entails “in that part of the world,” but the basic deadlock remains: Iran is uncowed by US military power, Trump wants a face-saving way out of an increasingly unpopular war, while Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is under domestic pressure to widen his campaign against Hezbollah, which continues to threaten large swaths of Northern Israel with rocket and drone strikes.

Republicans vote to check Trump’s Iran war powers

The US House on Wednesday voted to block President Donald Trump from ordering more strikes on Iran, after four Republicans joined Democrats in approving the measure. The vote marks the first time lawmakers have passed legislation on an unpopular war in Iran that they didn’t authorize. But the vote is largely symbolic, since Trump would almost certainly veto any final version of the measure that lands on his desk. Still, the rare Republican defection is notable. Among them was Rep. Thomas Massie, who lost his primary to a Trump-backed challenger after repeatedly criticizing the president. The vote may offer a glimpse of what’s to come if Republicans lose control of Congress in the midterms — an outcome that looks increasingly likely — and view Trump as a lame-duck president with waning influence over the party.

Africa’s basketball boom

Sure, we’re thrilled about the Knicks’ win last night, but the championship game that really had us buzzing here at GZERO is Rwanda’s victory over Angola at the Basketball Africa League Championship over the weekend. The NBA‑backed league, founded in 2019, drew record viewership this season as basketball continues to surge across the continent. This year, a record 17 players in the NBA were born in African countries, and that number jumps to 55, when you include players with one parent from Africa, roughly 10% of the league. That growth isn’t accidental. The United States has increasingly treated sports as a tool for global engagement, especially as it prepares to host the World Cup, the Summer Olympics, and the Winter Olympics over the next decade.

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