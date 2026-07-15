The World Bank Group's Sangbu Kim on AI and job skills

At the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, GZERO's Tony Maciulis sat down with Sangbu Kim, Vice President of Digital and AI at the World Bank Group, for a reality check on AI's actual impact on the global job market.



Kim says the picture looks very different depending on where you live. In developed economies, roughly 15% of jobs face meaningful disruption from automation. In the developing world, that figure drops to around 5% and Kim argues AI is more likely to expand opportunity than eliminate it. Rather than replacing workers, Kim says, AI is amplifying what they can do.

On the anxiety gripping workers in wealthier countries, Kim draws on decades of experience in the digital economy, pointing to the introduction of email as a parallel: fears of mass job loss gave way to an explosion of new roles in logistics, e-commerce, and digital services. He believes the same pattern will hold with AI, though he acknowledges white-collar fields like law, accounting, and medical consulting face real near-term disruption.