The World Bank Group's Sangbu Kim on AI and job skills

For the 1.2 billion young people expected to enter the global workforce over the next decade, Kim says the most important investments are not purely technical. He argues that distinctly human skills like interpersonal communication and collaboration will be among the most durable assets in an AI-powered economy.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.
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