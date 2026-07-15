Can AI protect humanitarian aid?
Speaking at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit, UN Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies Amandeep Singh Gill explains how humanitarian data can become a liability if it falls into the wrong hands. Information collected to deliver food or medical assistance could potentially be exploited in conflict zones, putting vulnerable communities at greater risk.
To address that challenge, Gill highlights the Digital Emblem Initiative, an effort led by the International Committee of the Red Cross to create a digital equivalent of the Red Cross emblem, helping identify and protect humanitarian organizations and their digital infrastructure. But he argues that technology alone won't solve the problem. Protecting humanitarian data will require stronger safeguards and close cooperation between governments, international organizations, and the private sector.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.