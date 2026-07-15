Menu Icon
Menu Close Icon

everything is political
Open Search
Search
AI-powered search, human-powered content.

Trending Now

scroll to top arrow or icon
AI For GoodWorld Bank & IMF MeetingsMunich Security ConferenceWorld Economic ForumEventsInterviewsPodcastsAbout

Can AI protect humanitarian aid?

July 15, 2026
 GZERO Staff
Can AI protect humanitarian aid? play icon
Artificial intelligence is already helping humanitarian organizations identify people in need, improve supply chains, and deliver assistance more efficiently. But it also introduces new risks.


Speaking at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit, UN Special Envoy for Digital and Emerging Technologies Amandeep Singh Gill explains how humanitarian data can become a liability if it falls into the wrong hands. Information collected to deliver food or medical assistance could potentially be exploited in conflict zones, putting vulnerable communities at greater risk.


To address that challenge, Gill highlights the Digital Emblem Initiative, an effort led by the International Committee of the Red Cross to create a digital equivalent of the Red Cross emblem, helping identify and protect humanitarian organizations and their digital infrastructure. But he argues that technology alone won't solve the problem. Protecting humanitarian data will require stronger safeguards and close cooperation between governments, international organizations, and the private sector.


This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.

artificial intelligence conflict zones digital emblem initiative humanitarian organizations supply chains un special envoy ai for good

More from Global Stage

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future? play icon

Can we use AI to secure the world's digital future?

How do we ensure AI is safe, available to everyone, and enhancing productivity? It’s a big topic at this year’s UN General Assembly. That’s why GZERO’s Global Stage livestream brought together leading experts at the heart of the action for “Live from the United Nations: Securing our Digital Future,” an event produced in partnership between the Complex Risk Analytics Fund, or CRAF’d, and GZERO Media’s Global Stage series, sponsored by Microsoft.

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable? play icon

Is the Europe-US rift leaving us all vulnerable?

As the tense and politically charged 2025 Munich Security Conference draws to a close, GZERO’s Global Stage series presents a conversation about strained relationships between the US and Europe, Ukraine's path ahead, and rising threats in cyberspace.

The World Bank Group's Sangbu Kim on AI and job skills

More than half of Americans believe their job is vulnerable to AI. The data tells a more complicated and in some ways more hopeful story.

Yoshua Bengio: AI is moving faster than our ability to govern it play icon

Yoshua Bengio: AI is moving faster than our ability to govern it

Artificial intelligence is advancing at an extraordinary pace, but are governments and society keeping up? In this interview from the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, pioneering AI researcher Yoshua Bengio discusses why today's AI safety debate goes beyond technical questions to broader issues of governance, public understanding, and international cooperation.

An AI revolution for Africa? play icon

An AI revolution for Africa?

At the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Tony Maciulis speaks with Tonee Ndungu, a Kenyan entrepreneur who helped launch one of the tech hubs that became a baseline for what is now known as Silicon Savannah. Ndungu explains how growing up with dyslexia and ADHD shaped his focus on inclusion, and why he sees technology as a bridge that can help people move beyond the limits they have been told about themselves.

To save lives, make data collection cool play icon

To save lives, make data collection cool

Everyone wants to talk about artificial intelligence. But according to Kamal Kishore, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction, the bigger challenge may be something far less glamorous: collecting better data.

AI & Society

How Saudi Arabia is building its AI future

How Saudi Arabia is building its AI future

World Bank’s strategy for AI, jobs, and economic resilience

World Bank’s strategy for AI, jobs, and economic resilience

UN’s Amina Mohammed on the “rebirthing" of global cooperation

UN’s Amina Mohammed on the “rebirthing" of global cooperation

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

Jacinda Ardern and Lisa Monaco on cybersecurity, AI, and protecting democracy

GZEROMEDIA

Subscribe to GZERO's daily newsletter

About UsCareers PressContact Us Privacy PolicyTerms of Use
© 2025 GZERO Media. All Rights Reserved | A Eurasia Group company.
gzeromedia.com
GZERO Media logo Microsoft logo