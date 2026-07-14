An AI revolution for Africa?
Because culture and context matter, Nduungu says, "If we're going to take AI and make it make sense on the continent, the continent needs to be involved."
With thousands of languages and so much history still offline, he argues the continent is underrepresented in AI systems, even as usage is already high. He points to mobile adoption, Kenya’s AI uptake, and a simple bottleneck that is often missed: payment. If AI tools require credit cards and monthly subscriptions, they will not match how millions of people actually transact day to day. His pitch is straightforward. Localize payments, localize pricing, and make pay as you go credits the default, so access can scale where the appetite already exists.
This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.