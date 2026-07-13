Annalena Baerbock: AI can't replace the basics
Artificial intelligence has enormous potential, but only if people can actually access it.
Speaking at the 2026 AI for Good Global Summit, UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock argues that AI should not be viewed as a cure-all for global development. Without reliable internet, telecommunications infrastructure, and access to basic technology, even the most advanced AI tools cannot reach the communities that need them most.
Baerbock also stresses that expanding AI must go hand in hand with protecting international humanitarian law and investing in the foundations of development. From education in crisis zones to communications infrastructure during conflict, she argues that governments and companies alike must pair technological innovation with commitments to human rights, connectivity, and international cooperation.This conversation is presented by GZERO Media in partnership with Microsoft. The Global Stage series convenes global leaders for critical conversations on the geopolitical forces reshaping our world.