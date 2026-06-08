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GZERO World with ian bremmer

Hosted by Ian Bremmer, GZERO World is an award-winning, nationally syndicated PBS television program featuring the most influential leaders and thinkers in the world.

US Supreme Court cases that could change the presidency play icon

US Supreme Court cases that could change the presidency

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What are the biggest Supreme Court decisions still to come this decision season? In this episode of GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Yale legal scholar and New York Times Magazine staff writer Emily Bazelon previews several major rulings expected in the coming weeks, including cases involving birthright citizenship and President Trump's authority over independent federal agencies.
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More from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

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