US Supreme Court cases that could change the presidency

While Bazelon believes Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship is unlikely to survive judicial scrutiny, she says other pending cases could significantly expand presidential power. In particular, she points to disputes involving Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and former FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter that could weaken the independence of agencies long protected from White House influence.

"The court will rule in the president's favor," Bazelon predicts of the FTC case. If she's right, the decisions could have lasting implications for the balance of power between the presidency, Congress, and the federal bureaucracy.

Watch the full conversation as Ian and Emily break down the Supreme Court cases that could reshape the presidency.

