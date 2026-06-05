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Video of tragic incident sparks UK political firestorm, Peru to select its next president, Zelensky writes to Putin

​Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage looks on at the House of Commons chamber

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage looks on at the House of Commons chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, London, United Kingdom, May 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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June 05, 2026
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Man’s death sparks political firestorm in the United Kingdom

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage called for the British public to respond with “pure, cold rage” after a video emerged on Monday showing 18-year-old Henry Nowak desperately calling for help while the police arrested him last December. He died hours later. What exactly is the controversy? When police arrived at the scene, they saw Nowak, who is white, bleeding profusely, while nearby was a 23-year-old British Sikh man Vickrum Digwa, who had stabbed him. However, the police arrested Nowak first because Digwa falsely accused the teenager of racially abusing him, before they noticed the full extent of his injuries. Days later, Digwa was charged with murder, and later convicted – he was sentenced in May to life imprisonment.

Farage suggested that the incident is the latest example of a “two-tier” police system that discriminates against white people – borrowing language used during protests against racial bias in policing that captured global attention in 2020, but in reverse. This response in and of itself has ignited its own backlash, with both Labour and Conservative leaders accusing the hard-right leader of exploiting Nowak’s death for political gain. Farage’s party already leads UK polls, but it would appear he’s keen to remain on the offensive.

Peru’s chaotic presidential election set to climax

Roughly 27 million Peruvians will decide on Sunday whether conservative Keiko Fujimori or leftist Roberto Sánchez will be the next leader of a South American country renowned for its huge copper and gold deposits. Like with other Latin American countries, crime has been a top issue for voters in Peru. The campaign has been riddled with logistical issues, notably when it took over a month to establish which two candidates would advance to the runoff from April’s first-round vote. Meanwhile, hundreds of Peruvians took to the streets of the capital, Lima, this week to protest Fujimori’s candidacy, fearing she could renew her father Alberto Fujimori’s authoritarian regime. Sánchez has his own links to a controversial ex-president, too: he has pledged to release his former mentor and president, Pedro Castillo, from jail – he’s serving an 11-year sentence for conspiring to commit a rebellion. Who’s going to win? We’d normally ask the shamans of Peru, but they were too divided to make a call during their ritual blessing on Monday.


Zelensky sends bombshell letter to Putin

In a scorching 1,800-word missive on Thursday, the Ukrainian president warned Vladimir Putin that his regime would not survive the war, and proposed a face-to-face meeting to end the war on sustainable terms. Notably, it suggests that the US, distracted by Iran, need not be a major mediator of the talks. The letter comes as Ukraine’s battlefield situation is improving, with Russia starting to lose occupied territory while Kyiv’s drones and missiles reach ever more sensitive Russian infrastructure. This week in St. Petersburg, Putin’s hometown, a plume of smoke from a Ukrainian strike blackened the sky during a major investment conference. So far, the two sides have been deadlocked: Putin wants Ukrainian regime change and more territory, while Ukraine wants a peace deal with sustainable security guarantees. On Thursday, Putin seemed unimpressed, casting doubt on Zelensky’s legitimacy as president of Ukraine.

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