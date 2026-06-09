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Paris and Berlin can’t agree on fighter jet plan, Venezuela’s Rodríguez meets with Turkey’s Erdoğan, Taiwan explores chip export controls to China

Mock up display at Paris Air Show of the FCAS aircraft

Mock up display at Paris Air Show of the FCAS aircraft, the Future Combat Air System a Next-Generation Weapon System NGWS and a New Generation Fighter NGF planned as a sixth-generation jet fighter in development from Dassault aviation, Airbus and Indra Sistemas in partnership and support of the French, German and Spanish Air Force.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
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June 09, 2026
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France and Germany scrap fighter jet plan

France and Germany pulled the plug on plans to jointly build a next-generation fighter jet on Monday, a core pillar of Europe’s largest defense project. The $115.6 billion Future Combat Air System (FCAS) defense initiative was launched by Macron and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel back in 2017, but months of disagreements between the companies involved, France’s Dassault Aviation and European Airbus representing Germany, culminated in its collapse. Hinted at being primarily a backout by Berlin, the scrapped plans are less than ideal for hopes of greater European security collaboration in an era of growing concern about American defense commitments and fears of Russian aggression on the continent.

Venezuela’s Rodríguez takes her show on the road

As part of her first major international tour since the US seized her former boss Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s Interim President Delcy Rodríguez met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Monday with the aim of boosting trade with the transcontinental state. Maduro and Erdoğan got along well: the ousted Venezuelan strongman attended the Turkish leader’s 2023 inauguration, while Erdoğan was one of the few world leaders to recognize Maduro as the Venezuelan leader. Ankara, for its part, is interested in Venezuela’s energy, mining, and gold. Rodríguez’s trip to Turkey follows one to India last week, highlighting her efforts to boost trade with countries outside the West. What’s notable is that neither India nor Turkey is a close ally of China, either, suggesting that Rodríguez is still mindful of Washington as she bids to boost Venezuela’s standing on the world stage.

Taiwan chip rules could squeeze Beijing, and please Washington

Taiwan is reportedly weighing new export controls on AI chip sales to Beijing, potentially bringing its policy closer to current US regulations. While Taiwan does not currently ban the sale of AI chips to China, it warns domestic companies that doing so could violate US rules. This gray zone has created a sophisticated smuggling network – especially involving Nvidia chips – into China, whose semiconductor industry still depends heavily on foreign technology. Formal export controls would give Taipei the legal basis to prosecute smugglers directly, but such a move would likely trigger some economic retaliation from Beijing. The timing is notable for US–Taiwan relations as well, coming after US President Donald Trump paused a $14 billion arms deal to the island last month. Could this move help Taiwan win Trump over?
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