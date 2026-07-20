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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

Ukraine is gaining momentum, but the war is far from over play icon

Ukraine is gaining momentum, but the war is far from over

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Ukraine is striking deeper inside Russia than ever before, but has the momentum in the war truly shifted? Kyiv says it has changed the battlefield, but warns the hardest fighting may still lie ahead.

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About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia Yuen Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

Is Ukraine turning the tide against Russia?

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Putin, Trump, and the power of YES

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
The complicated legacy of Lindsey Graham

Quick Take

Quick Take
Is the Strait of Hormuz closed again?

ask ian

ask ian
Can Putin still outlast Ukraine?

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
A frozen labor market in the US?

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Was the NATO summit in Ankara a success?

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Democrats have a Platner problem – even after Platner

The Debrief

The Debrief