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Colombia’s Petro to finally meet Venezuela’s Rodríguez, Iran’s foreign minister wants more talks, The US reportedly mulls gift for Argentina

​Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez attends a meeting with Colombia's Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez and Colombia's Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 13, 2026.

Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez attends a meeting with Colombia's Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez and Colombia's Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio after a planned meeting between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Rodriguez was postponed, at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 13, 2026.

REUTERS/Gaby Oraa
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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April 24, 2026
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First Colombia-Venezuela summit since Maduro’s ouster

Colombian President Gustavo Petro meets in Caracas today with Venezuela’s acting President Delcy Rodríguez, their first encounter since the US deposed Rodríguez’s former boss, Nicolás Maduro, and effectively installed Rodríguez as a viceroy. Petro, a left-winger who has clashed repeatedly with US President Donald Trump despite Bogotá’s close ties to the US, sharply criticized that operation. Top on the agenda is security: Petro wants more Venezuelan help to rein in guerrilla and drug groups operating along the long, porous Colombian-Venezuelan border. Rights groups have accused Caracas of supporting some of those organizations in the past. Bogotá and Caracas have a history of close relations, with millions of people holding dual citizenship. Some 3 million Venezuelan refugees currently live in Colombia, more than in any other country.

Iran says Pakistan talks are back on – but will they even matter?

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is reportedly planning to fly to Islamabad today for a second round of talks with the Americans. There are a few hurdles that Araghchi, who has long been the international face of the Islamic Republic, will need to climb. First, it’s not yet clear whether the US has agreed to these talks – US Vice President JD Vance had been scheduled to fly to Pakistan this week, but postponed his trip. The US plans to maintain its blockade, even though Iran has said that ending it is a key condition for discussions. Finally, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps consolidating its power in the wake of Ali Khamenei’s killing, Araghchi’s own position within the Islamic Republic appears to be weaker, according to the New York Times. If Araghchi did reach a deal with the US, would the IRGC commanders even listen?

Is the US about to hand Argentina a major piece of good news?

Mention the Falkland Islands, or “Islas Malvinas,” to an Argentinian, and the response will likely be loud and clear: they belong to Argentina, even though the United Kingdom has de facto control over these Atlantic Ocean territories that are thousands of miles from its borders. Virtually every Argentine president, Javier Milei included, has laid claim to the islands. Argentina even invaded the territory in 1982, but British forces – with US help – batted them away during a 10-week campaign. Now, a Reuters report says that Washington is considering changing its stance on the islands, which sit next to large oil deposits, as punishment for their refusal to help with the Iran war. The US currently recognizes that the UK essentially controls the islands, and the UK government – which is going through its own internal crisis right now – would very much like to keep it that way.

colombiavenezuelagustavo petrodelcy rodrigueziraniran warunited statesabbas araghchifalkland islandsunited kingdomargentinalatin american politics

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