Supreme Court to rule on birthright and more this month

Bazelon argues that Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship faces long odds because the right is protected by both the Constitution and federal law. But she says other pending cases could significantly expand executive power. Discussing Trump's firing of FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, Bazelon predicts, "I think it's very likely the court will rule in the president's favor."

Such a decision would mark a major shift in the relationship between the White House and independent agencies. As Bazelon puts it, "Congress set them up starting early in the 20th century with this independence, this separation from direct presidential control because you had to have cause to fire people, and I think we're about to lose that." The rulings, expected before the end of the Court's term, could have lasting consequences for the balance of power in Washington.