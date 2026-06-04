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GZERO World Clips

Highlights from the GZERO World with Ian Bremmer weekly television show.

Supreme Court to rule on birthright and more this monthplay icon

Supreme Court to rule on birthright and more this month

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What should we be watching as the Supreme Court wraps up this decision season? In this latest clip from GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Yale legal scholar and New York Times Magazine staff writer Emily Bazelon previews several major rulings expected in the coming weeks, including cases involving birthright citizenship and President Trump's authority over independent agencies.
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More from GZERO World Clips

About the Show

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Every week on GZERO World with Ian Bremmer, Ian explains the key global stories of the moment, sits down for an in-depth conversation with the newsmakers and thought leaders shaping our world.

Watch GZERO World on US public television and on GZERO's YouTube channel. GZERO WORLD with Ian Bremmer is a local public television program presented by THIRTEEN PBS.

Funding for GZERO World is provided by:

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Koo and Patricia YuenSusan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Foundation

GZERO Series

The Iran war's global fallout (so far)

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer

GZERO World with Ian Bremmer
Europe has finally had it with Putin

Puppet Regime

Puppet Regime
Is the Iran war accelerating the clean energy transition?

Quick Take

Quick Take
Trump’s midterm strategy and beyond

ask ian

ask ian
Why Trump can't find the exit ramp in Iran

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
The Hormuz crisis hits higher pitch

GZERO Reports

GZERO Reports
Is UK PM Keir Starmer finished?

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Is Trump about to invade Cuba?

The Debrief

The Debrief