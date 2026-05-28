Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

France to extend its nuclear umbrella to Norway, Brazil to cut work week, Japan bids to boost ties with the Philippines

French President Macron shaking hand with Norway's Prime Minister of the Kingdom Jonas Gahr Støre
The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, receiving the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on May 27, 2026.
Quentin de Groeve / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect
By Will Fitzpatrick,
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Alex Kliment
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
See Full Bio
May 28, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

France to give Norway nuclear protection

When the sun shines, we’ll shine together — but when it doesn’t, you’ll have the protection of France’s nuclear arsenal. That, to adapt the classic Rihanna record, was the message from French President Emmanuel Macron to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at a bilateral meeting in Paris on Wednesday. Norway, like the rest of Western Europe, has relied on the US nuclear deterrent for decades. But as the Trump administration sows deepening doubts about the US commitment to NATO, the continent is slowly but surely rethinking its security posture, especially in light of potential threats from Moscow. Poland and Lithuania, which border Russia directly, became the first countries to explicitly join France’s nuclear umbrella after Macron snapped it open to fellow European nations this spring. Paris controls the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal after the US, Russia, and China. That’s some umbrella -ella -ella, eh?

Brazil set to give workers a break with 40-hour work week

Sleep in this Saturday, Brazil: the lower house of the country’s parliament on Wednesday approved a constitutional amendment that would cap the official workweek at 40 hours across five days, replacing the long‑standing system of five eight‑hour days plus an extra four‑hour shift on weekends. The amendment, which will affect over 37 million Brazilians who work on weekends, still needs to pass through the Senate before it’s officially implemented, but it’s likely to give President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva a political boost ahead of his re-election bid in October. Across Latin America recently, workweek reforms have become a political flashpoint. Chile and Mexico have passed legislation reducing the workweek to 40 hours, whereas Argentina in February passed a bill allowing employers to mandate a longer, 12-hour workday.

Japan rolls out the red carpet for the Philippines, with China in mind

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to Tokyo on Thursday with a clear goal: to encourage Manila to move further away from Beijing. The Southeast Asian country has a complicated relationship with China. It is Manila’s largest trading partner, but a series of maritime skirmishes in the South China Sea over the nine-dash line (a controversial demarcation used by Beijing to assert its territorial claims in these waters) has dented relations. Takaichi, a vocal critic of China, may sense an opportunity: she discussed arms exports with Marcos, and wants to make the Philippines the first customer of Japanese arms since her government ended a long-held ban on lethal weapons exports. Marcos, a China skeptic, may be happy to oblige.

norwayfrancejapanbrazilnuclearphilippineschinamacronjonas størewhat we're watching

Latest Videos

Is an Iran deal in sight?play icon
ask ian

Is an Iran deal in sight?

Putin threatens 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv
Quick Take

Putin threatens 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv

Trump has a thing called Iran
Puppet Regime

Trump has a thing called Iran

Is Trump about to invade Cuba?
The Debrief

Is Trump about to invade Cuba?

Trump flip flops on Iran threats
ask ian

Trump flip flops on Iran threats

A "Mexican standoff" in Hormuz?
GZERO World Clips

A "Mexican standoff" in Hormuz?

More For You

US strikes on Iran won’t stop negotiations, Brazil’s scandal-plagued Bolsonaro seeks Trump boost, Hong Kong becomes leading hub for offshore funds

Iranian President Pezeshkian and Acting Minister of Defense Brigadier General Ebn-e-Reza during a meeting in Tehran.

May 26, 2026, Tehran, Iran: Iranian President MASOUD PEZESHKIAN (L) and Iranian Acting Minister of Defense Brigadier General MAJID EBN-E-REZA (R) during a meeting in Tehran.

Iranian Presidency via ZUMA Press
US-Iran: Is a deal still possible? The merry-go-round of negotiations between the two countries continues. The latest began on Saturday, when US President Donald Trump said an agreement was “largely negotiated,” before Iran poured cold water on this. The US military then hit Iranian missile launchers and boats suspected of dropping mines in the [...]

Turkey’s democratic crisis deepens, US hits Iranian missile launchers as talks continue, Power struggle in Senegal over IMF debt

Police use a water cannon during a rally to disperse supporters of Ozgur Ozel

Police use a water cannon during a rally to disperse supporters of Ozgur Ozel, the ousted chairman of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), while waiting for his arrival in Izmir, Turkey, May 26, 2026.

REUTERS/Berkcan Zengin
Turkey’s crisis of democracy deepensRiot police over the weekend raided the headquarters of Turkey’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), following a court order to remove party leader Özgur Özel. There were subsequent demonstrations in Istanbul and Ankara against the move by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, [...]

Student protests coming to Serbia this weekend, US Democrats release incomplete election autopsy, Washington to move troops to Poland

​Students and their supporters take part in a protest in Serbia

Students and their supporters take part in a protest demanding snap parliamentary elections, continuing an anti-corruption movement sparked by a deadly railway station collapse in Novi Sad in November 2024, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 10, 2026.

REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic
Students keep the pressure on ruling party in SerbiaStudent protesters will take to the streets in Serbia this weekend in the first major demonstrations this year against President Aleksandar Vučić. Students have become a significant political force in Serbia over the last two years: in 2025, then-Prime Minister Miloš Vučević resigned after [...]

Former Cuban president indicted by US, Dublin voters consider gangster candidate, Ebola prompts postponement of India-African Union summit

Fidel Castro and his brother, Armed Forces Minister Raul Castro (L), preside over the 100th anniversary of the death of independence hero Antonio Maceo, in this photo from December 7, 1996.

Fidel Castro and his brother, Armed Forces Minister Raul Castro (L), preside over a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the death of independence hero Antonio Maceo, in this photo from December 7, 1996.

REUTERS
US amps up pressure on Cuba by indicting ex-presidentThe Justice Department yesterday charged Raúl Castro, the younger brother of Fidel, with murder and a conspiracy to kill American citizens over a 1996 incident in which the Cuban military shot down two civilian planes belonging to Cuban exiles off the coast of the communist-run island. The [...]