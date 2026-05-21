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Don’t worry, renminbi happy

Don’t worry, renminbi happy
Natalie Johnson
Alex Kliment
By Alex KlimentMay 21, 2026
Alex Kliment
Alex wears a few different caps and tips them all regularly. He writes for the GZERO Daily, works as a field correspondent for GZERO's nationally syndicated TV show GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER, and writes/directs/voices GZERO's award-winning puppet satire show PUPPET REGIME. Prior to joining GZERO, Alex worked as an analyst covering Russia and broader Emerging Markets for Eurasia Group. He has also written for the Financial Times from Washington, DC, and Sao Paulo Brazil. In his spare time, he makes short films and composes scores for long ones. He studied history and Slavic literature at Columbia and has a Master's from Johns Hopkins SAIS. He's a native New Yorker, a long-suffering Mets fan, and owns too many bicycles.
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Previously, the volume hadn’t topped $117 billion monthly, but analysts say the Iran war has stoked the use of China’s currency by oil exporters like Russia and Iran, who are seeking to avoid US sanctions. While the trend does reflect a slight erosion of the dollar’s international dominance, something we’ve been keeping our eye on, it’s worth keeping things in perspective: the greenback is still used in roughly 90% of all cross-border transactions and nearly 60% of global foreign exchange reserves. As Ian Bremmer explained recently, there’s one reason the dollar is unlikely to be replaced as the world’s global reserve currency: TINA, or, There Is No Alternative.

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