The number increased by one on Saturday after Sen. Bill Cassidy lost his reelection primary in Louisiana to Rep. Julia Letlow. The previous four had retired, albeit under pressure from Trump. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are now the only two GOP senators left who voted to impeach Trump. Just two of the 10 House Republicans who voted that way remain in Congress: Reps. David Valadao of California and Dan Newhouse of Washington. Trump celebrated Cassidy’s exit, but his happiness may be tempered after his approval rating reached a second-term nadir of 37%, according to the latest polling from the New York Times/Siena College.
Hard Numbers
Another Trump impeacher bites the dust
Zac Weisz
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By Zac WeiszMay 18, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.