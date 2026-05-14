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Chinese court compensates AI-replaced worker

Chinese court compensates AI-replaced worker
GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyMay 14, 2026
GZERO Daily
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A court in Hangzhou ruled that companies are not permitted to fire employees or reduce their salaries because their positions are being automated or replaced by AI. The case was brought by a worker who was initially offered a 40% pay cut and a demotion when his job as a quality assurance supervisor was automated. After he refused the reduced salary, the company fired him, but the court sided with the employee and awarded him 260,000 yuan (about $38,000). While China is quickly adopting automation across its workforce, the country faces a youth unemployment rate close to 17%, raising concerns that increased AI adoption could make it even harder for young people to find jobs.

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