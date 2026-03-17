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Pakistan hits drug rehab center in Kabul, Five female Iranian soccer players withdraw asylum claims, Meningitis outbreak in southeast England, Chinese national tries to smuggle ants out of Kenya

The site of a destroyed drug rehabilitation hospital following a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 17, 2026.

Afghan men stand at the site of a destroyed drug rehabilitation hospital following a Pakistani air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, on March 17, 2026.

REUTERS/Sayed Hassib
Zac Weisz
By Zac WeiszMarch 17, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
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408: The number of people killed in the Afghan capital of Kabul, after a Pakistani strike hit a drug rehabilitation center there, according to Taliban officials. Another 250 were reported injured. Islamabad claimed the facility was being used as an ammunition depot, as the conflict between the two neighbors, which started as border clashes last year, continues to spiral.

5: The number of Iranian women’s soccer team members – including the team captain, Zahra Ghanbari – who withdrew their asylum claims in Australia, per Iran’s state media. Now, only two out of the seven women offered asylum remain in Australia – they had sought asylum after they refused to sing Iran’s national anthem at the Asian Cup. Human rights activists suggested that these women’s families may have been threatened, prompting the reversal.

13: The number of people who contracted meningitis, an infection that’s most common among children and young adults, in the English county of Kent over the last four days. Two of the cases proved fatal. Meningitis is caused by a contagious viral or bacterial infection, and the outbreak has prompted widespread panic at the University of Kent and high schools in the area.

2,000: The number of live ants that a Chinese citizen tried to take out of Kenya last week. On Tuesday, a Kenyan court charged him and one other man with transporting wildlife illegally. Why smuggle ants, you ask? Certain enthusiasts of the insect are willing to pay large sums to watch how the complex social structures of these colonies develop.

pakistanafghanistaniranasylum seekershealthunited kingdomkenyaanimal smugglingpakistan-afghanistan conflict

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Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto
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​Participants hold placards during a protest to condemn the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and commemorate students killed in a strike on a girls' primary school in Minab in southern Iran on February 28, in front of the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, March 12, 2026.

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REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
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​Iran player Fatemeh Pasandideh (right) reacts during the national anthem of Iran prior to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between Iran and Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Iran player Fatemeh Pasandideh (right) reacts during the national anthem of Iran prior to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Group A match between Iran and Philippines at Gold Coast Stadium on the Gold Coast, Sunday, March 8, 2026.

AAP
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​A man removes a sheet from a wall with shrapnel holes at the site of a drone attack on a birthday party, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 4, 2025.

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REUTERS/Egeder Pq Fildor
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