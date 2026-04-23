Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Hard Numbers

Hard number: Iran war elevates Panama Canal costs

Hard number: Iran war elevates Panama Canal costs
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonApril 23, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

See Full Bio

Costs for ships to pass through the Panama Canal have hit record highs as the Iran war imperils global oil shipping. According to data from Argus Media, daily auctions to cross the waterway have drawn five times as many bids than prior to the conflict. There’s also been a surge of US oil and fuel shipments through the canal, primarily coming from the Gulf Coast.

panama canalunited statesiran warenergyenergy crisisenergy prices

Latest Videos

China plays the long game, Cuba faces mounting US pressureplay icon
ask ian

China plays the long game, Cuba faces mounting US pressure

The teen girl tapped to rule North Korea next
GZERO World Clips

The teen girl tapped to rule North Korea next

Taiwan and the Trump-Xi summit
ask ian

Taiwan and the Trump-Xi summit

North Korea: The cult that outlasted Stalin and Mao
GZERO World Clips

North Korea: The cult that outlasted Stalin and Mao

Iran war ceasefire holds … for now | Quick Take
Quick Take

Iran war ceasefire holds … for now | Quick Take

What China wants from Trump's Beijing visit
GZERO World Clips

What China wants from Trump's Beijing visit

More For You

Hard number: Mass trial in El Salvador

Hard number: Mass trial in El Salvador
Natalie Johnson
The group is collectively accused of committing 47,000 crimes between 2012 and 2022, including murder, extortion, and drug and arms trafficking. President Nayib Bukele, who dubbed himself the “world’s coolest dictator” back in 2021, has made law and order a top priority in a country once paralyzed by crime. Indeed, the homicide rate in the country [...]

Hard number: Apple let him Cook

Hard number: Apple let him Cook
Eileen Zhang
Apple announced on Monday that Cook, who took over as CEO when company founder Steve Jobs died in 2011, will step down in September. Cook will leave behind an astonishing legacy, navigating supply disruptions and geopolitical turmoil to add more dollar value to a US firm than any other CEO except Jensen Huang at Nvidia. But Cook has faced [...]

Hard Number: Trump’s tariff refunds on their way

Hard Number: Trump’s tariff refunds on their way
Eileen Zhang
As of Monday morning, businesses that paid these levies can start applying for the refunds, which will provide a cash boost for firms that chose to absorb the cost of the duties rather than pass them onto consumers. Meanwhile, the refunds have already given rise to a new financial product, with businesses that need immediate cash injections [...]

Hard number: Haiti’s hunger crisis

Hard number: Haiti’s hunger crisis
Natalie Johnson
Five years after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, the turmoil in Haiti – where gangs control large swaths of the country and continue to sow chaos – shows no signs of abating. The consequence is a burgeoning humanitarian crisis, with 1.4 million people displaced, and millions more facing food shortages. Officials fear the Iran war could [...]