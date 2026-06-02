The maker of the large-language model Claude became the latest AI giant to file to go public, following a similar move by SpaceX. OpenAI is likely to follow suit. Anthropic’s market debut could arrive as soon as this fall. It’s not clear, though, how many shares it will offer to the public, but the IPO is set to make the company worth above $1 trillion. Separately, Anthropic on Tuesday announced it will expand access to its powerful Mythos model to another 150 organizations in 15 countries, allowing those groups to beef up their cyber defenses ahead of a broader release of the model.
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Anthropic prepares for blockbuster public offering
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By Zac WeiszJune 02, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.