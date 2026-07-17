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Betting on Trump

Betting on Trump
Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar
By Farida DowidarJuly 17, 2026
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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Gabriel Perez, who has worked for the president since 2016, is under fire for his prediction market wagers, allegedly using his access to the speeches to make his bets. At times, Perez reportedly backed out of bets mid-speech when Trump skipped over portions of addresses that he’d bet would be mentioned. Kalshi, the platform used, detected unusual betting on Trump and, upon examination, found that it was coming from a federal employee. Using non-public information to manipulate markets is prohibited by Kalshi and could also result in criminal prosecution. Perez’s profits have been frozen, and he is on unpaid leave from his role at the White House.

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