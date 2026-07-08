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Tour de Heat

Tour de Heat
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
By Will FitzpatrickJuly 08, 2026
Will Fitzpatrick
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Amid a heatwave across Europe, 184 cyclists rode 113 miles and climbed more than 8,500 feet during Stage 4 of this year’s Tour de France. Temperatures forced race organizers to relax regulations and allow greater assistance from team cars. Wildfires burning in the Pyrenees also led officials to bar spectators from the Stage 3 finish area due to smoke concerns. The disruptions underscore Europe’s climate challenge: the continent is warming at more than twice the global average rate.

climate europe heatwave sports tour de france wildfires hard number

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