Amid a heatwave across Europe, 184 cyclists rode 113 miles and climbed more than 8,500 feet during Stage 4 of this year’s Tour de France. Temperatures forced race organizers to relax regulations and allow greater assistance from team cars. Wildfires burning in the Pyrenees also led officials to bar spectators from the Stage 3 finish area due to smoke concerns. The disruptions underscore Europe’s climate challenge: the continent is warming at more than twice the global average rate.
Hard Numbers
Tour de Heat
Will Fitzpatrick
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