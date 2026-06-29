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Sri Lanka launches drones against… mosquitoes

Sri Lanka launches drones against… mosquitoes
Farida Dowidar
Farida Dowidar
By Farida DowidarJune 29, 2026
Farida Dowidar

Farida is an Egyptian-British student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley, and a summer intern for GZERO Media. She likes to write about geopolitics, culture, and the Middle East & North Africa.

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Sri Lanka is facing one of the worst outbreaks of the mosquito-borne dengue virus in years. Amid energy shortages sparked by the war in Iran, dengue cases are straining hospital resources. In a bid to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds, the Sri Lanka Air Force has launched drones to detect sites where the insects breed across the country’s rooftops. Once found, property owners must clear them, or face fines.

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