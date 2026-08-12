Europe’s first full solar eclipse in decades

The skies over Greenland, Iceland, and Spain will briefly darken today as continental Europe experiences its first total solar eclipse in over 25 years. Millions more across Canada, the northern US, and northwest Africa will see a partial eclipse. The celestial spectacle has also revived an earthly debate: Do you really need special glasses to look at the sun? GZERO’s advice: Listen to the experts. Otherwise, you may be remembered as the guy who stared directly into the sun.