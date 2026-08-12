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Europe’s first full solar eclipse in decades

Europe’s first full solar eclipse in decades
Natalie Johnson
Natalie Johnson
By Natalie JohnsonAugust 12, 2026
Natalie Johnson

Natalie Johnson is the Deputy Head of Content at GZERO Media and edits the GZERO Daily newsletter. Her career has spanned producing for broadcast cable news at outlets like MSNBC, VICE TV, and NewsNation, as well as writing for digital media. She's also the creator and co-editor of an anthology called "Black Love Letters," published in 2023 through John Legend's GetLifted book imprint. Natalie studied political science at Scripps College and holds a master's degree in sociology from Columbia University.

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The skies over Greenland, Iceland, and Spain will briefly darken today as continental Europe experiences its first total solar eclipse in over 25 years. Millions more across Canada, the northern US, and northwest Africa will see a partial eclipse. The celestial spectacle has also revived an earthly debate: Do you really need special glasses to look at the sun? GZERO’s advice: Listen to the experts. Otherwise, you may be remembered as the guy who stared directly into the sun.

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