Skip to content
Search
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

What We're Watching

Protests over Ebola quarantine center in Kenya, Massive US midterm primary day, Trump and Bibi reportedly at odds

A demonstrator holds a Kenyan flag during a protest against a US-backed Ebola quarantine plan

A demonstrator holds a Kenyan flag during a protest against a US-backed Ebola quarantine plan on the establishment of a 50-bed facility at a Kenyan air force base that was intended to host Americans exposed to Ebola, in Nanyuki town, in Laikipia County, Kenya June 1, 2026

REUTERS/John Muchucha
By Zac Weisz,
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.
See Full Bio
Will Fitzpatrick
Will Fitzpatrick
See Full Bio
June 02, 2026
Make us preferred on Google

Proposed US Ebola center in Kenya piles pressure on President Ruto

Hundreds protested in Kenya on Monday after the US announced it was establishing an Ebola quarantine center on the Laikipia Air Base exclusively for US citizens exposed to Ebola while abroad, rather than sending them home. The protests even became mortal, with two demonstrators shot dead. Kenyan President William Ruto defended the plan yesterday, insisting that the center would ultimately strengthen Kenya’s preparedness for future outbreaks, while also citing the US previous support of health initiatives in the country. Protesters remain unconvinced, saying the facility increases the risk of introducing Ebola into the country that has not recorded any cases of the disease. The Kenyan High Court last week ordered construction on the facility to pause, but Ruto will still support the plan, putting him at odds with protestors ahead of next year’s election.

Millions of Americans head to the polls today

Today marks the single busiest primary day of the US midterms this year, as voters in six states – California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota – head to the polls to decide which candidates will advance to the general election. Two races, in particular, stand out. In Iowa, there’s a battle between the old and the new wing of the Democratic Party, as progressive state Sen. Zach Wahls will face leadership-backed state Rep. Josh Turek in the US Senate primary. Polls suggest the GOP-leaning seat could be competitive following the retirement of Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. Then there’s also the messy all-party primary for California governor, where billionaire Tom Steyer (D) and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) are competing against the Donald Trump-backed, former Fox News pundit Steve Hilton (R) to lead the country’s largest state (outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rising fame shows the clout that this role involves).

For something a little different, check out the Los Angeles mayoral race, where reality TV star Spencer Pratt is trying to oust incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Pratt’s unconventional bid has drawn some comparisons and contrasts to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Trump and Netanyahu are starting to want different things

During a reportedly spicy phone call on Monday, US President Donald Trump stopped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from launching a wider assault on Hezbollah in Lebanon. In recent weeks Israel and Hezbollah have traded blows despite a fragile ceasefire, which Trump said he had renewed. In Israel, where the war against Hezbollah is popular, Netanyahu’s climbdown was assailed by allies and opponents from across the political spectrum, which could hurt him in elections due later this year. But Trump has his own voters to worry about: he’s seeking a face-saving deal to get out of the deeply unpopular Iran war ahead of the November midterms. And there’s the rub: Tehran insists that any deal include a ceasefire between Israel and its proxies in Hezbollah. That means Trump’s electoral objectives (end the war) are increasingly at odds with Netanyahu’s (continue it). How will this circle get squared?

midtermsus primarieselectionsgavin newsomkenyaebolawhat we're watchingtrumpnetanyahu

Latest Videos

Is the Iran war accelerating the clean energy transition?play icon
Quick Take

Is the Iran war accelerating the clean energy transition?

Europe has finally had it with Putin
Puppet Regime

Europe has finally had it with Putin

The Hormuz crisis hits higher pitch
GZERO Reports

The Hormuz crisis hits higher pitch

Is an Iran deal in sight?
ask ian

Is an Iran deal in sight?

Putin threatens 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv
Quick Take

Putin threatens 'systematic strikes' on Kyiv

Trump has a thing called Iran
Puppet Regime

Trump has a thing called Iran

More For You

Colombian election heads to a runoff, Ethiopia to hold elections amid more Tigray unrest, Germany's Merz in a tight spot

Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo De La Espriella with fists in the air addresses supporters after the results of the first round of the presidential election

Colombian presidential candidate Abelardo De La Espriella of the political movement Defenders of the Homeland gestures as he addresses supporters after the results of the first round of the presidential election, in Barranquilla, Colombia, on May 31, 2026.

REUTERS/Charlie Cordero
Right-wing populist, leftist leader advance to Colombian presidential runoffFar-right candidate Abelardo de la Espriella won the first round of Colombia’s presidential election yesterday with 43.7%, besting left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda, who finished with 40.9%. Because neither cleared the 50% threshold, the two will lock horns in a head-to-head [...]

India’s Gen Z “cockroach” movement runs wild, Netanyahu orders wider Israeli control of Gaza, Brazilian crime orgs seek drone expertise from Ukraine

A young girl overlooking the logo of the Cockroach Janata Party on a television

A youngster watches videos of the Cockroach Janata Party on YouTube in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, India, on May 22, 2026.

Nasir Kachroo/NurPhoto
India’s disgruntled youth are becoming cockroachesA Kafkaesque political metamorphosis is unfolding across India as millions of disaffected Gen Z’ers are turning into cockroaches – that is, members of the new Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The party, an online protest movement created by a 30-year old recent graduate from Boston University, was [...]

France to extend its nuclear umbrella to Norway, Brazil to cut work week, Japan bids to boost ties with the Philippines

French President Macron shaking hand with Norway's Prime Minister of the Kingdom Jonas Gahr Støre
The President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, receiving the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on May 27, 2026.
Quentin de Groeve / Hans Lucas via Reuters Connect
France to give Norway nuclear protectionWhen the sun shines, we’ll shine together — but when it doesn’t, you’ll have the protection of France’s nuclear arsenal. That, to adapt the classic Rihanna record, was the message from French President Emmanuel Macron to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre at a bilateral meeting in Paris on Wednesday. [...]

US strikes on Iran won’t stop negotiations, Brazil’s scandal-plagued Bolsonaro seeks Trump boost, Hong Kong becomes leading hub for offshore funds

Iranian President Pezeshkian and Acting Minister of Defense Brigadier General Ebn-e-Reza during a meeting in Tehran.

May 26, 2026, Tehran, Iran: Iranian President MASOUD PEZESHKIAN (L) and Iranian Acting Minister of Defense Brigadier General MAJID EBN-E-REZA (R) during a meeting in Tehran.

Iranian Presidency via ZUMA Press
US-Iran: Is a deal still possible? The merry-go-round of negotiations between the two countries continues. The latest began on Saturday, when US President Donald Trump said an agreement was “largely negotiated,” before Iran poured cold water on this. The US military then hit Iranian missile launchers and boats suspected of dropping mines in the [...]