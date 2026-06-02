Protests over Ebola quarantine center in Kenya, Massive US midterm primary day, Trump and Bibi reportedly at odds

Proposed US Ebola center in Kenya piles pressure on President Ruto

Hundreds protested in Kenya on Monday after the US announced it was establishing an Ebola quarantine center on the Laikipia Air Base exclusively for US citizens exposed to Ebola while abroad, rather than sending them home. The protests even became mortal, with two demonstrators shot dead. Kenyan President William Ruto defended the plan yesterday, insisting that the center would ultimately strengthen Kenya’s preparedness for future outbreaks, while also citing the US previous support of health initiatives in the country. Protesters remain unconvinced, saying the facility increases the risk of introducing Ebola into the country that has not recorded any cases of the disease. The Kenyan High Court last week ordered construction on the facility to pause, but Ruto will still support the plan, putting him at odds with protestors ahead of next year’s election.

Millions of Americans head to the polls today

Today marks the single busiest primary day of the US midterms this year, as voters in six states – California, Iowa, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota – head to the polls to decide which candidates will advance to the general election. Two races, in particular, stand out. In Iowa , there’s a battle between the old and the new wing of the Democratic Party, as progressive state Sen. Zach Wahls will face leadership-backed state Rep. Josh Turek in the US Senate primary. Polls suggest the GOP-leaning seat could be competitive following the retirement of Republican Sen. Joni Ernst. Then there’s also the messy all-party primary for California governor, where billionaire Tom Steyer (D) and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra (D) are competing against the Donald Trump-backed, former Fox News pundit Steve Hilton (R) to lead the country’s largest state (outgoing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s rising fame shows the clout that this role involves).

For something a little different, check out the Los Angeles mayoral race, where reality TV star Spencer Pratt is trying to oust incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Pratt’s unconventional bid has drawn some comparisons – and contrasts to – New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Trump and Netanyahu are starting to want different things