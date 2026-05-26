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Puppet Regime

PUPPET REGIME is GZERO's award-winning political satire series that uses puppets to parody world leaders. Now more than ever, sometimes all you can do is laugh.

Trump has a thing called Iranplay icon

Trump has a thing called Iran

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Can use this excuse for almost anything now.

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More from Puppet Regime

About the Show

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Donald Trump, The Greatest American 2.0

The Donald is back in office, ready to claim and rename whatever he wants.

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Vladimir Putin, Meddler-in-Chief

America’s most persistent troll also loves to dish ruthless advice on his own AMA public access show.

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Mohammed bin Salman, The Crown Prince of Darkness

Just a regular guy who likes to tell jokes, make roasts, and order hits.

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Narendra Modi, Saffron Minister of India

Aspiring nationalist strongman but also…. heartthrob Bollywood crooner!

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Xi Jinping, President Emperor of the People's Republic of China

The big daddy of China, famous for his friendship with(out) limits.

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Kim Jong-Un, The Supremest Leader

This finely-coiffed, short-tempered despot has his weaknesses: for surf rock, edibles, and Cardi B.

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Volodymyr Zelensky, Humble President of Ukraine

Your friendly neighborhood freedom fighter, who could always use more ammo.

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Elon Musk, Tech Support

The world's richest man and biggest fan of chainsaws.

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GZERO Series

The Iran war's global fallout (so far)

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Drone warfare shifts the Ukraine-Russia battlefield

Quick Take

Quick Take
Trump flip flops on Iran threats

ask ian

ask ian
Why Trump can't find the exit ramp in Iran

Ian Explains

Ian Explains
What spies can teach us about persuasion

GZERO Reports

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Is UK PM Keir Starmer finished?

GZERO Europe

GZERO Europe
Is Trump about to invade Cuba?

The Debrief

The Debrief
Understanding AI in 2025 with Global Stage

Global Stage

Global Stage