Trump has a thing called Iran
May 26, 2026
The Donald is back in office, ready to claim and rename whatever he wants.Watch now
America’s most persistent troll also loves to dish ruthless advice on his own AMA public access show.Watch now
Just a regular guy who likes to tell jokes, make roasts, and order hits.Watch now
Aspiring nationalist strongman but also…. heartthrob Bollywood crooner!Watch now
The big daddy of China, famous for his friendship with(out) limits.Watch now
This finely-coiffed, short-tempered despot has his weaknesses: for surf rock, edibles, and Cardi B.Watch now
Your friendly neighborhood freedom fighter, who could always use more ammo.Watch now
The world's richest man and biggest fan of chainsaws.Watch now