With the cocaine trade booming in the 1980s, Escobar decided to create a zoo at his Hacienda Nápoles akin to the one at Hearst Castle in California during the first half of the 20th century. The drug kingpin imported all kinds of animals from Africa, including hippos, zebras, and even an ostrich. However, after Escobar was killed in 1993, the hippos’ offspring were left to run wild, hurting the local ecosystem. There are now roughly 200 of them in Colombia. In a bid to limit the numbers, Colombia’s environment minister planned to slaughter at least 80 of them, but a scion of Asia’s richest family, Anant Ambani, has offered to give them refuge at his wildlife sanctuary in India.
Hard Numbers
Descendants of Escobar’s hippos live to see another day
Natalie Johnson
Make us preferred on Google
By Zac WeiszApril 30, 2026
Zac Weisz
Zac reports on global affairs, covering everything from battles between judicial branches and political leaders, to conflicts in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. With the Trump administration keen to alter the world order, though, there’s a heavy emphasis right now on US politics – an area with which he is intimately familiar. Prior to joining GZERO, Zac was a senior national politics correspondent at National Journal, where he covered the 2024 presidential election from its inception to the dramatic finish, as well as major congressional actions during the Biden administration. Prior to journalism, Zac worked as an economic analyst for Oxford Economics, calculating the impact of various tax policies, and of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Born in London, he currently resides in New York City, where you can find him playing football (the original version) or watching it on television while attempting to cook up a storm.