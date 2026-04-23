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You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - April 24, 2026

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GZERO Daily
By GZERO DailyApril 23, 2026
GZERO Daily
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Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.

Spain is bucking the EU’s tougher-immigration trend with a new plan that allows undocumented migrants already in the country to apply for legal status. To qualify, applicants have to show what?

  • A) They applied for protected status before the end of 2025 and have lived in Spain for at least five months
  • B) They believe Rafael Nadal is the GOAT
  • C) They paid back taxes for every year they’ve lived in Spain

Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!

news quiz quiz

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