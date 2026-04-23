You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - April 24, 2026

Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.

Spain is bucking the EU’s tougher-immigration trend with a new plan that allows undocumented migrants already in the country to apply for legal status. To qualify, applicants have to show what?

A) They applied for protected status before the end of 2025 and have lived in Spain for at least five months

B) They believe Rafael Nadal is the GOAT

C) They paid back taxes for every year they’ve lived in Spain

Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!