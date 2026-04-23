You vs. the News: A Weekly News Quiz - April 24, 2026

Think you know what's going on around the world? Here's your chance to prove it.
Spain is bucking the EU’s tougher-immigration trend with a new plan that allows undocumented migrants already in the country to apply for legal status. To qualify, applicants have to show what?
- A) They applied for protected status before the end of 2025 and have lived in Spain for at least five months
- B) They believe Rafael Nadal is the GOAT
- C) They paid back taxes for every year they’ve lived in Spain
Take the quiz to see if you guessed correctly!